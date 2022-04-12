Cowbell Cyber Releases Free "Cyber Insurance For Dummies" Book

Book empowers businesses with the knowledge needed to understand the basics and grasp the benefits of cyber insurance and ultimately, get the best coverage

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the release of its free book Cyber Insurance For Dummies, Cowbell Cyber Special Edition. The book, now available online and in print, provides businesses with insight on how standalone cyber insurance is designed to evolve in tandem with cyber threats, such as data breaches, ransomware, and supply chain attacks. Readers will better understand the cyber risks organizations face and the reasons why businesses can't afford to let those risks go uncovered by insurance.

Cowbell Cyber, Closing the Cyber Insurability Gap (PRNewsfoto/Cowbell Cyber) (PRNewswire)

"Cyber insurance is crucial to all businesses as they expand their digital footprint," said Isabelle Dumont, SVP of marketing and technology partnerships at Cowbell Cyber. "This book enables business leaders to better understand their cyber risk and how cyber insurance not only aids in times of crisis, but helps to preemptively avoid crises."

Cyber Insurance For Dummies, Cowbell Cyber Special Edition explores the concept of cyber insurance, details how cyber coverage has evolved and illustrates why standard insurance policies often leave organizations exposed to cyber coverage gaps that render them vulnerable.

Written in the straightforward style that is the hallmark of the For Dummies book franchise, the book helps guide professionals in:

Learning the different types of cyber insurance coverage;

Understanding why cyber coverage is vital;

Diving deeper into the cyber underwriting process; and

Improving the response when a cyber incident takes place.

"Choosing cyber insurance coverage comes with a lot of questions about coverage, claims and underwriting, just to name a few. It can be an overwhelming process but with this book, we eliminate the mysteries that can prevent businesses from obtaining the policies they need in today's environment," added Steve Kaelble, the author of the book.

To download a copy of the Cyber Insurance For Dummies, Cowbell Cyber Special Edition book, please visit https://cowbell.insure/for-dummies . To learn more about Cowbell Cyber, visit https://cowbell.insure/ .

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

Media Contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell@LuminaPR.com

408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cowbell Cyber