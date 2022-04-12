B&A's Partnership with Battle Investment Group

MCLEAN, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&A has recently entered a partnership with Battle Investment Group , an Atlanta-based private investment firm. Battle Investment Group's support will continue B&A's mission of long-term expansion with Federal clients and continued investments in leading edge technologies.

Battle Investment Group currently employs an operating model that allows for long-term focus and commitment to core operating principles of partnership, quality, and growth. The firm's operating model closely aligns with B&A's Values of Dedication, Commitment, Partnership, Trust, and Recognition. This recapitalization brings no change or impact but rather serve as means to elevate B&A's commitment and performance to its clients.

"We are very excited about the enhanced path this partnership will bring B&A and our ability to continue to grow our relationships and support critical missions," stated B&A's President and CEO Jonathan Evans .

David Battle, Partner at Battle Investment Group, added, "B&A represents an exceptional opportunity for us to support the Company's continued development and success in the Federal marketplace."

About B&A



Founded in 1988, B&A is headquartered in McLean, VA and is a leading information technology systems integrator providing person-centric innovative IT Solutions for the government and private sectors to secure our nation's borders, facilitate commerce, and support Judiciary and Legislature operations. B&A's four primary service offerings comprise: Modernization & Transformation, Integration & Analytics, Operations & Enablement, and Human Capital Management.

Our services span strategic, enterprise, application, and technical infrastructure, including customized and Commercial-Off-The-Shelf applications. We are managed to Software Engineering Institute (SEI) Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) Level 3 for Services, IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL®), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) (9001/20000/27001), and Agile best practices.

Visit the company website at www.bna-inc.com for more information.

About Battle Investment Group



Battle Investment Group is an Atlanta-based, private investment firm that seeks to support the long-term expansion and success of enterprises and management teams operating in the North American defense, government, aerospace, telecommunications, and industrial marketplaces. To find out more, visit www.battleinvestmentgroup.com.

