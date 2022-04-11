Four Friends Bring Missouri's First Capriotti's to Kansas City

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu to Open in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches and more, will debut a new location in Kansas City at 10406 NE Cookingham Dr. on April 11. Capriotti's brings the Kansas City community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning, and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its unique sandwich offerings including:

The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo

The Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw

The Meatball Sub with made-from-scratch meatballs

An array of cheesesteak sandwiches made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese, plus hot or sweet peppers

The Kansas City Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Kansas City community.

The new location is owned and operated by business partners and friends, Mike and Kathleen Brooks and Mark and Sumer McPhee. Having met while living in Las Vegas, the Brooks and McPhees had always been frequent customers of the sandwich shop. With their eyes set on moving to the Midwest, they couldn't help but notice that there weren't any Capriotti's in Missouri. Determined to bring a concept they were passionate about to the area and contribute to the community, the four decided to open the first Missouri location in Kansas City.

"Having moved from Las Vegas where Capriotti's is very well known, we didn't want to just bring any sandwich shop to the community," said Mike. "We wanted to share the experience that you can only get at Capriotti's, where we bring our family's favorite food to you."

Family is important to the Brooks and McPhees, who all have children that will be helping around at the shop. Providing a welcoming environment for people to enjoy is a top priority, and they are proud to bring such a beneficial concept to their community.

Kansas City Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Kansas City offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 816-429-6400.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

