FlipGive launches the only end-to-end fundraising and financial management platform, specifically designed for youth sports teams

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - FlipGive today announces the launch of the leading, all-in-one platform for team fundraising, budgeting and finances. This continues the company's mission to make sports more affordable and accessible for youth across North America. Having identified an equality gap in youth sports, FlipGive has tipped the financial scale for more than 50,000 teams, allowing more kids to access the physical and mental health benefits of sports.

FlipGive began with the goal of reducing the cost to play for families. By shopping for everyday items with more than 700 popular brands and retailers, teams and their supporters earn cashback rewards that are used to cover expenses including tournaments, player fees, and equipment. The platform now also includes easy-to-use financial tools that help busy team managers, parents and volunteers with budget planning, fee collection, tracking and transparency.

"We are thrilled to now offer an end-to-end solution for teams, alleviating the massive burden on volunteers who, in addition to being busy parents, have to manage team finances," said Mark Bachman, CEO. "You can't put a price tag on the benefit of sports and recreational activities in a kid's life. We have always aimed to remove barriers to accessing sports by lowering the cost associated with playing and by helping team managers save time, that should include managing team finances."

The FlipGive platform has already had a significant impact on hundreds of thousands of families across North America having raised over US$25 million for youth sports teams. Momentum continues to build as FlipGive achieves record quarterly growth, member engagement, and team fundraising milestones.

"Thousands of children everyday are denied the ability to participate in competitive sports and activities," said Peter Misek, Founding Partner at Framework Venture Partners . "FlipGive began by solving the fundraising gap but realized the friction for access doesn't end there. Parent volunteers are forced to use personal bank accounts, funds and spreadsheets to organize and manage team activities. These burdens have become overwhelming. FlipGive now also removes this burden and friction, and brings much-needed simplicity to the lives of managers and treasurers, while lessening the risk of mistakes, mismanagement and fraud."

"FlipGive has transformed how our teams fundraise, plan and track our team budgets," said Stacy Carli, a multi-year FlipGive user and treasurer at Durham Attack Volleyball Club. "FlipGive lets us use our regular spending to lower player costs and the team money tools help standardize the financial processes for our teams, making it easier for me to support our parent representatives."

Product Features

FlipGive Shop

Simplify team fundraising through everyday spending

Earn cashback rewards on purchases at 700+ popular brands and retailers

Fund team and player expenses - lowering the cost to play - through cashback earnings

FlipGive Budget

Streamline seasonal budgets and planning

Schedule reminders to collect player fees and make reimbursements

Track income and expenses with ease

Ensure transparency through easy-to-use reporting features

FlipGive Banking*

Open a no-monthly fee, secure, online team account, which includes a 1% cashback debit card

Complete the account opening process online, without setting foot in a bank branch

Centralize team banking* in one account, separate from personal accounts

FlipGive Shop and Budget are available now across Canada. The complete team money platform, including FlipGive Banking,* is available in the U.S. and will be available in Canada later this year.

*FlipGive is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services provided by Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.; Member FDIC. FlipGive Debit Card is issued by Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and can be used anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

ABOUT FLIPGIVE

Founded in 2016, FlipGive offers youth sports teams free tools to make and manage money so they can play more and spend less. From preseason to postseason, teams shop and earn cashback toward expenses, manage their banking and budget, collect fee payments, and more. Teams across North America have earned US $25M and counting. FlipGive is a certified B-Corporation. For more information, please visit flipgive.com .

