American Student Assistance Hosts Free, Virtual Event Series to Help Middle and High Schoolers Learn About Careers Beyond the Classroom

BOSTON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way middle and high schoolers learn about careers and navigate education-to-career opportunities, is hosting its ASA Engage Spring Series from April 13-June 22, 2022. With the support of Nepris, a provider of edtech solutions that connect students, educators, and industry leaders and professionals to support career exploration, the free event is an immersive virtual program for middle and high school students. They will have the opportunity to meet and network with seasoned professionals working in industries that are having significant global impact, including policy advocates, engineers working to build cures for various physical ailments, diversity and equity leaders, nurses, mental healthcare professionals, and animal activists.

Students in grades 6-12 can register to attend the series of hour-long sessions, explore opportunities in careers that Heal the World, and better understand what's possible after graduation. Sessions will cover specific career fields, including:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the Workplace

The Power of Voice: Advocating for Nonprofit Organizations

The Frontline Workers of COVID-19

Exploring Ways Healthcare Providers Can Support Their Patients

Prosthetics and Healing

Protecting Our Favorite Furry Friends

According to ASA's research, more than 65 percent of high school students and recent high school graduates feel they would have benefited from more career exploration in middle or high school. "Through our virtual meet-a-professional event series, we're providing a unique opportunity for youth to explore careers beyond the classroom, as early as the middle grades level, so they can discover their interests and future possibilities. In doing so, students will be able to build confidence and be better prepared to make informed choices to achieve their postsecondary education and career goals," said ASA CEO Jean Eddy.

