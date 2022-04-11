AlleyCorp Welcomes Two New Partners as it Enters Next Stage of Growth

Key Takeaways:

Marshall Porter named Partner with an initial focus on Web3, Consumer Technology, and Marketplaces

Jay Hass named Partner and AlleyCorp's first Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlleyCorp, a $600M+ evergreen venture fund founded by serial entrepreneur Kevin Ryan and dedicated to founding, funding, and building transformative companies, announced two new Partners, Marshall Porter and Jay Hass, and the appointment of Hass as AlleyCorp's first Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Hass and Porter's roles at AlleyCorp are a sign of the growth occurring in the firm's universe. "We are incredibly fortunate that Jay joins our team on the operating side as Partner and CFO, and that Marshall joins on the investing side with particular focus on marketplaces and Web3," said Ryan. "We have no doubt that Jay and Marshall will each play an instrumental role on the team as we dive into the trends, challenges, and opportunities that the next 5-10 years will bring."

Porter initially will focus on Web3 and collaborate with AlleyCorp Partner Wendy Tsu to deepen focus in consumer technology and marketplaces. His appointment as Partner — a signal of AlleyCorp's commitment to Web3 and to building and investing in marketplaces and other consumer digital formats — is a natural extension of his longtime involvement in the AlleyCorp community and his experience in the New York startup ecosystem, which began when he joined Gilt Groupe, incubated out of AlleyCorp, in 2010. There Porter played an integral role as a full-time leader, as well as a community builder and sought-after mentor and advisor to numerous companies within AlleyCorp's portfolio and beyond.

At AlleyCorp, Porter will leverage what he's learned over the last 20 years building and operating e-commerce businesses. "I've always joined teams at the forefront of innovation, and I could not be more excited to join the incredible team at AlleyCorp to build the next generation of great companies," Porter said. "AlleyCorp is a very unique place where I will get involved and work hands-on with founders and teams at that critical early stage, to bring all those lessons I've learned as a builder and operator to bear."

Hass will help shepherd AlleyCorp into a new stage of growth as both Partner and Chief Financial Officer — the first in the firm's history. He comes to AlleyCorp from RRE Ventures where he was a partner for ten years, and currently serves as a director and strategic advisor to multiple companies and nonprofits. As AlleyCorp expands globally, Hass will leverage years of financial and investment experience to lead the firm's finance and administrative operations and coordinate strategic business initiatives while also supporting business and corporate development for AlleyCorp portfolio companies.

"From our first conversation many years ago, I knew that Kevin had both a compelling vision and a unique platform to build transformative new businesses," Hass said. "Having collaborated ad hoc on several successful deals since then, I'm thrilled to join the AlleyCorp team as we enter our dynamic next phase of growth."

NEW PARTNER BIOGRAPHIES

Marshall Porter most recently served as U.S. CEO of GymPass. Before that, he was chief strategy officer for ShopRunner, president of the e-commerce marketplace Spring, and held various leadership positions at Gilt Groupe. Porter is a longtime member of AlleyCorp's advisory network, the AlleyCorp Braintrust, led by VP of Platform Susannah Shipton.

Jay Hass joins AlleyCorp from RRE Ventures, where he has been a Partner for the past decade and remains active as a strategic advisor. Earlier in his career, Hass was a managing director at Brown Brothers Harriman and spent several years in national political campaign management. In addition to his advisory role at RRE, Hass serves as a director or strategic advisor to a number of companies and nonprofits, including NeoFidelity, Decode_M, and Raftr, Inc. He is a board member emeritus of the Tory Burch Foundation and the Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia.

About AlleyCorp

AlleyCorp is a $600M+ evergreen venture fund and a leading player in the New York tech startup ecosystem. Founded by serial entrepreneur Kevin Ryan, AlleyCorp is dedicated to growing transformative companies in New York and across the globe in three principal ways: by founding them (prior incubations include MongoDB, Gilt Groupe, Business Insider, Zola, and Nomad Health); by investing in and supporting early-stage companies (across pre-seed, seed, and series A); and as a limited partner (investing in 30+ top funds globally). AlleyCorp also operates specialized funds in a range of areas including a $100M healthcare fund, a $30M robotics fund, and recently launched an in-house engineering team in Canada, comprised of over 40 exceptional engineers, that work for the team's early stage companies. For more information, please visit www.alleycorp.com .

