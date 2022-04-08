The "Chongqing - Discovering SCO Multi-language Cloud Exhibition Hall" Promotes Deep Integration of Cultural Tourism and Digital Economy in Chongqing

BEIJING, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Chongqing - Discovering SCO Multi-language Cloud Exhibition Hall"(website: http://cq.cri.cn/cqshyzt) jointly initiated by Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism and CRI Online was officially launched in August 2021. The platform displays relevant cultural and tourism information of SCO countries in different languages and from multiple angles, becoming a new window for the centralized promotion of cultural and tourism information of SCO countries, and actively promotes the deep integration of cultural tourism and digital economy in Chongqing.

The Multi-Language Cloud Exhibition Hall has a total of 11 pages, which display the rich and colorful national culture, natural scenery, art and custom culture of each country. As of April 2022, the multilingual cloud exhibition hall has cumulatively released hundreds of pieces of SCO countries' cultural and tourism information in multiple languages including Chinese, English, Russian, Hindi, Nepali, Mongolian, and more.

According to the introduction by Cheng Xu, director of the International Exchange and Cooperation Division of the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism, the Multi-language Cloud Exhibition Hall is an international platform established by the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism to deepen cultural and tourism exchanges between Chongqing and the SCO countries, and a new window for digital and intelligent cultural and tourism exchanges. The platform is aiming to seize the development opportunities of the digital economy, promote the deep integration of Chongqing's cultural tourism and the digital economy, and achieve high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry.

