Settlement Reached in Reichmann Litigation

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Abraham Reichmann is very pleased to announce that he has reached a private and confidential settlement of the Reichmann v Reichmann et al lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice concerning Ralph and Ada Reichmann.

Tom Curry, Partner at Lenczner Slaght LLP, counsel for Abraham Reichmann comments: "Abraham is glad that the litigation has concluded without the need for a trial and that the matter is now resolved."

No further comment will be made about the settlement or the issues in the lawsuit.

