CGI establishes new location in New Brunswick, New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), a global IT and business consulting services firm, today hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception celebrating its new office in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Located at 120 Albany Street, the 11,500 square feet facility will be CGI's main office in New Jersey. CGI currently employs over 250 professionals in the region.

"CGI is pleased to establish a location in New Brunswick and join a community that has a rich history in technology innovation and education. New Brunswick is home to the New Jersey Innovation and Technology Hub and is bringing together academic leaders, innovative start-ups and corporate pioneers," said Mike Reagan, Senior Vice-President at CGI. "We look forward to expanding our business relationships with financial services, manufacturing, retail and state and local government clients, collaborating with New Jersey's education institutions on mentorship and intern programs, and helping support the innovation economy in New Jersey."

The new office meets growing client demand for IT and business consulting services in the region and centralizes operations in the state. In addition to housing CGI employees, the office includes collaborative space to foster CGI's mentorship programs, including its work with the New Brunswick PTECH High School program, a STEM-based, public-private partnership intended to establish a clear pathway from high school to college and then to a career. Student participants from the PTECH program were also in attendance at the event, and the school's Principal and Founder, Michael W. Fanelli.

"CGI has been an important industry partner in the PTECH program. Having CGI in New Brunswick will enable PTECH students to have direct access to valuable advice and mentorship as they pursue careers in the technology sector," said Principal Fanelli.

The office's open space reflects New Jersey's rich history in technology innovation with rooms named after famous Garden State innovators including Albert Einstein; Thomas Edison; Beatrice Alice Hicks, who was the first woman engineer hired by Western Electric; Alice H. Parker, who patented the first home heating system; Claude Shannon, who devised the "Rosetta Stone" of computer language; and Michael W. Fanelli, who is the founding principal of the New Brunswick PTECH High School which is changing the lives of underserved students.

