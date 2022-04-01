Stagwell Inc. Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) (the "Company") announced today the grant of equity inducement awards of Class A common stock to three new employees in connection with their joining the Company. The Company granted 19,206 restricted shares to Josh Braithwaite, Chief Creative Officer at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, 10,000 shares to Nick Fuller, Managing Partner, Digital Innovation at Stagwell Global, and 3,201 shares to Jennifer Chelstad, General Manager, Seattle at Allison & Partners. The grants are effective March 31, 2022, and will each vest in two installments, with one-third vesting on the second anniversary of the grant date and two-thirds vesting on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Company granted these awards as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

