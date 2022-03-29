The America's VetDogs puppy is the eighth service dog raised by PenFed

TYSONS, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second largest federal credit union, has welcomed puppy with a purpose, Alfie, as part of a partnership with America's VetDogs . The black Labrador Retriever and future service dog will be raised to help a military veteran or first responder with a disability by PenFed Vice President and Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren.

PenFed Credit Union Welcomes Puppy with a Purpose ‘Alfie’ to Help a Military Veteran or First Responder with a Disability (PRNewswire)

"PenFed is proud to work with America's VetDogs and we are honored to support the men and women who serve our country and protect our freedoms," said James Schenck, president and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of the PenFed Foundation. "Alfie is being raised with the purpose of providing enhanced mobility and renewed independence to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, allowing them to live with pride and self-reliance."

McCarren will spend the next 18 months raising Alfie as part of the PenFed family to prepare him for the next step of his training. He will learn additional tasks that are helpful to a person with a disability. PenFed is covering costs associated with the raising of Alfie as he begins his journey to become a future service dog.



"As someone who is raising her fifth service dog, I have seen firsthand the powerful impact they have on the lives of wounded service members and first responders," said McCarren. "The ability to help a remarkable organization like America's VetDogs while on the job is one of the many things that makes PenFed special."

"America's VetDogs is excited to partner again with PenFed on this life-changing program to raise a future service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities," said John Miller, president & CEO, America's VetDogs. "We are thankful to the entire PenFed organization for supporting the VetDogs mission but also for providing Alfie with a unique and enriching environment that will ultimately mold him into a confident and well-socialized service dog."

America's VetDogs and its sister organization, The Guide Dog Foundation, specialize in placing highly-skilled service and guide dogs to individuals with physical injuries, PTSD, hearing and vision loss, and seizures. All services are provided at no cost. Sully, George H. W. Bush's former service dog who is currently working as part of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program, was raised, trained and placed by America's VetDogs. Alfie joins other high-profile service dogs including the Washington Capitals' Biscuit, Atlanta United's King, WBAL's Tucker, Houston Texans' Kirby, New York Islanders' Monte and the New York Mets' Shea.



About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.7 million members worldwide with over $32.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About America's VetDogs

Since 2003, America's VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

PENFED logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

