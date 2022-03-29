Getting outdoors just got better with a new SPF line, made with organic ingredients, that gives back to kids in need.

BOSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good , the positive lifestyle and apparel brand, announced today its partnership with All Good , the skincare company dedicated to body and environmental wellness. Just in time for spring breaks and summer vacations, this new line of plant-based mineral and carbon-neutral sun protection has everything needed for fun in the sun.

Life is Good® Partners with All Good on a Line of Plant-Based Sun Protection (PRNewswire)

Life is Good is proud to partner with a brand that is constantly making strides to protect our planet.

Both All Good and Life is Good started as small brands that grew with grassroots efforts, and both dedicate time and resources to giving back and living more sustainably. The brands continue to encourage consumers to live in balance with nature and enjoy time outdoors with four new products - SPF 15 lip balm, SPF 50 sun butter, SPF 30 sun lotion, and spray hand sanitizer. All are plant-based, body and reef-safe, and made with organic ingredients.

"Partnering with All Good is yet another way that we can support our outdoor and beach enthusiasts, by providing them with the best products that protect the environment, so they can keep doing what they love safely," said Bert Jacobs, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Optimist of Life is Good. "We love the mission behind All Good, and their attention to quality is something we can stand behind. We're proud to partner with a brand that is constantly making strides to protect our planet."

All Good is a certified B Corporation and Climate Neutral Company dedicated to preserving the earth's resources. All Good directly supports environmental restoration and education projects through their partnership with 1% For the Planet. Additionally, All Good responded to the unique needs brought on by the global pandemic by donating more than 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The hand sanitizer was distributed amongst various organizations around New England where the Foundation supports kids in need, including the Newtown Community Center, Horizons for Homeless Children, South Boston Neighborhood House, and others.

"Business is now about reconnecting with humanity and establishing a practice that leads to good stewardship of both the public and the planet," said Caroline Duell, founder and CEO of All Good. "We are thrilled to partner with Life is Good, and share in their optimism, empowerment, and belief that we can all make the world a better place."

As with all Life is Good products, the brand donates 10 percent of its annual net profits to the Life is Good Kids Foundation, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million of the nation's at-risk youth each year.

These new products can be found in Life is Good retailers and purchased online at LifeisGood.com.

About Life is Good®

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 12,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About All Good

All Good is a lifestyle brand with a clear vision: to live and inspire others to live in balance with nature. We make organic body care products and reef-friendly sunscreens because we want you to feel amazing from the soothing natural benefits of botanical ingredients. The All Good team is headquartered in our Morro Bay, California eco-renovated warehouse for offices, inventory, and shipping. Just up the road is Four Elements Farm, where we grow organic food for the team and calendula for All Good products. Your purchase of All Good products directly supports environmental restoration and education projects through our partnership with 1% For the Planet. This year we are celebrating ten years as a Certified B Corporation as we continue to challenge ourselves to use business as a force for good in the world. All Good is helping consumers make coral reef-friendly choices in personal care products. Coral reefs around the world are in decline, and we have the potential to help them simply by avoiding ingredients that are known to be toxic to aquatic systems. We invite you to consider the entire watershed in your product choices. Clean ingredients are better for your body, too! See more details about our Reef Friendly Sunscreen Criteria in this catalog, and learn more at allgoodproducts.com/reeffriendly. Thank you for helping All Good make everybody better!

