Hired Expands to Help Companies Find Talent Worldwide As Demand for Remote Work Doubles

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hired , the leading AI-driven solution for tech and sales talent, today announced its next milestone as a company – enabling hiring on a global scale. Vetting and matching millions of candidates for over 10 years across key markets in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., Hired is evolving its marketplace strategy: expanding its platform for the remote era to help employers find talent from anywhere and job seekers gain access to and pursue attractive (remote) work opportunities with top global companies.

Demand for remote work has more than doubled in the last year on Hired's platform, with over 60% of employers and 90% of candidates on Hired now being open to remote work. While Hired was focused on matching employers with candidates in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. in the past, companies can now connect with job seekers from more than 100 countries following the platform's shift to remote hiring worldwide. Employers have visibility into candidates' upfront salary expectations, skills, years of experience – and now remote and time zone work preferences – to surface the best talent from anywhere and fill open roles quickly.

"Hired has been a fantastic partner in helping us navigate this incredibly competitive talent market. We've been able to connect with so many qualified tech candidates and value their partnership to expand and find top remote talent," said Jennifer Weiner, Senior Manager of Technical Recruiting at Zendesk . "This has allowed us to quickly fill – and diversify – our talent pipeline. Having access to Hired's significant candidate network and platform capabilities as well as the team's recruiting expertise has been a game-changer in ramping up our hiring efforts in the most strategic and fastest way possible."

The rise of remote work has opened up the possibility for companies to hire globally with far more efficiency. Hired has partnered with leading global HR solutions Oyster and Remote to help employers more easily source, hire, onboard, and employ talent from anywhere. Through these partnerships, Hired customers have access to HR management solutions for international payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance, among other needs.

For companies, using existing global staffing solutions or third-party agencies to bring on remote talent from anywhere comes with high costs that continue over the entire duration of an employees' tenure. Hired – when used in combination with Oyster or Remote – will reduce costs for employers and provide the best options to find and hire talent globally. Companies can also make an unlimited amount of hires with Hired's subscription model.

"At Hired, we decided to go remote-first and hire globally in 2020 and have seen firsthand the positive impact it's had for our employees and business. We're excited to support companies who also see the value of a distributed workforce and enable access to a significantly larger, more diverse talent pool," said Josh Brenner, CEO of Hired. "With this global expansion, we also want to level the playing field for talent, providing them with equitable opportunities no matter where they're located. This is a natural next step for us as we continue to work towards our vision of making hiring more equitable and transparent."

To launch this new shift to enable remote hiring worldwide, Hired will be holding a one-day virtual event, Get Hired: The Future is Remote, on April 5, 2022, intended to bring together companies – including leading remote-first companies Dropbox, Glassdoor, and Hopin – to remote talent from 100+ countries. Over 2,500 candidates across 50+ tech roles are already registered for the online event. Learn more about the Get Hired summit here and register today !

Hired is the most efficient way to fill tech and sales roles today. With unbiased insights, DEI tools, skill assessments, and dedicated Customer Success Managers, Hired works with over 10,000 companies around the world to match thousands of active and qualified candidates to employ their full potential. With better data, curated matches, and higher acceptance rates, employers save an average of 45 sourcing hours per role with the Hired solutions suite. Backed by The Adecco Group, Hired is rated by G2 as a leader in Recruiting Automation, Job Search Sites, and Diversity Recruiting.

