American Waterways Operators Applauds Tennessee General Assembly for Passing Jones Act Resolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators applauds the Tennessee General Assembly for passing SJR0954, a resolution that reinforces support for the Jones Act, the foundational law of American maritime requiring that any vessel moving cargo between U.S. ports must be American-owned, crewed, and built.

Last month State Senator Janice Bowling introduced the resolution, which emphasizes the law's "important role in fostering a strong domestic maritime industry that is critical to Tennessee's and the nation's economic prosperity and to national security." In particular, the resolution highlights that Tennessee boasts 20,630 domestic maritime jobs, eighth highest in the country, which in turn creates $1.24 billion in worker income. The resolution also notes that the maritime industry adds $4.5 billion to the state's economy, supports U.S. military readiness, and helps fortify homeland security.

In remarks on the Senate floor on February 10, Senator Bowling urged "those who care about the safety and the security and the sovereignty of the United States of America with regard to our internal waterways, the ships that are on them, and the crews that supply them," to support the resolution.

Justin Lampert, AWO's Senior Manager – Midcontinent Office, commented: "In recognizing the Jones Act and the American maritime workforce, Tennessee legislators have done a great service for this state. The tugboat, towboat and barge industry is proud to be a major contributor to Tennessee's and America's economy and security, and we thank the General Assembly for underscoring the importance of the Jones Act in making that possible."

