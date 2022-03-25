R.H. Boyd Announces the launch of new podcast, Tell The Story with R.H. Boyd

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.H. Boyd is proud to announce the launch of a new podcast entitled Tell the Story with R.H. Boyd.

Tell the Story with R.H. Boyd (www.rhboyd.com/tellthestory) is a podcast that features a collection of conversations with authors, entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers on how their personal narratives shape the stories they tell.

The podcast engages creators of all kinds in various discussions as they offer keys to their success and break down the importance of storytelling in all that they do. Topics vary and include leadership, content creation, remembering and preserving history, culture creation, community building, dealing with change and adversity, and more.

"We are excited to add this podcast to our extensive list of offerings. We look forward to connecting with our audience and new partners, and it is our sincere hope that these conversations will encourage each listener to take control of their narrative and begin to tell their story however they are able," said Dr. LaDonna Boyd.

While geared toward African-American, young professionals, the nature of the conversations featured on the podcast are relatable and will be easily be enjoyed by a multitude of listeners; those in leadership, with an entrepreneurial spirit, creatives, or anyone looking to find themselves in such spaces.

Local and national guests will highlight their experiences in business, leadership, ministry, and creative endeavors, along with their personal struggles, triumphs, and lessons learned in their journey. Guests for this first season include fifth-generation president/CEO of R.H. Boyd, Dr. LaDonna Boyd; Senior Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III; founder and CEO of The Cupcake Collection, Mignon Francois; author of upcoming R.H. Boyd title, 'Rosa Parks Beyond the Bus", H. H. Leonards; co-founder of Slim & Husky's, Derrick Moore; founder of Pivot Technology School, Joshua Mundy, and other notable figures.

Since its founding in 1896, R.H. Boyd has taken seriously the charge to bring voice to the unheard through printing, publishing, and distributing resources with a targeted focus on African-American communities.

Fans of the podcast can contact Emmanuel LeGrair via email at marketing@rhboyd.com to provide feedback, ideas for the podcast, or recommend guests.

To listen to the podcast, visit www.rhboyd.com/tellthestory or stream it on all major podcast platforms. Follow R.H. Boyd on social media, @rhboydco for additional updates.

