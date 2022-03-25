MYRTLE BEACH'S OWN CENTURY 21 THE HARRELSON GROUP RECEIVES BRAND'S TOP GLOBAL RECOGNITION: THE CENTURY 21® ART BARTLETT 2100 CUP

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), announced at its One21® Experience Global Conference that CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group has been honored with the 2022 CENTURY 21® Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award ("2100 Cup"). The 2100 Cup is the most coveted award in the CENTURY 21 System and is awarded annually to an outstanding company that demonstrates the highest level of leadership, customer service and professionalism. Specifically, the CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group was recognized for its company growth culture of productivity, inclusivity and giving back to local communities.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/Century 21 Real Estate LLC) (PRNewswire)

"There are no better CENTURY 21 brand ambassadors than Greg and his team of relentless sales professionals, who always strive to elevate the client experience by giving 121% to the homebuyers, sellers and property investors with which they partner," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We couldn't be happier to acknowledge their work, and to help them attain their growth goals for the future."

The "Agent to Entrepreneur" motto at the CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group is the centerpiece of an agent-centric growth culture that produces extraordinary company results. The company opened as a single office with three agents in 1990 and, through a series of acquisitions, is now a five-office organization with 210 affiliated agents.

"Looking ahead, to build on our success, we will continue to research and develop in-house systems that get positive results for our affiliated agents," explained Greg Harrelson, broker owner, CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group. "We believe that affiliation with the CENTURY 21 brand is proving to be the best decision for our company's long-term health and growth, and this recognition validates our decision to be with the gold standard in real estate."

In true CENTURY 21 fashion, giving back to the community is baked into the culture at CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group. Throughout the year, the company's affiliated agents participate in numerous philanthropic efforts for both local and national organizations. For example, they raise funds and contribute to GoFundMe pages of local people and families dealing with tragic events from being displaced by fire, health-related issues like cancers, and natural disasters. This past Thanksgiving, they started "Feed A Family," where the company distributed boxes of food to local families in need.

"Our company's affiliated agents are the rock stars who truly deserve this award; they are ones who leverage the education, tools, technologies and marketing that the CENTURY 21 brand offers to deliver extraordinary experiences to their clients," added Harrelson.

To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to century21.com/about-us/contact/media.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 147,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices spanning 85 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

©2022 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Peter L. Mosca

Century 21 Real Estate for CENTURY 21 Tri-Cities

732.841.4778

peter.mosca@century21.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC