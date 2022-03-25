IAR Systems commits to bring leading development tools to the growing number of RISC-V users

As a response to customer requests, the company joins the RISC-V Foundation

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, has joined the RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members to drive the adoption and implementation of the open, free RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) forward, and will contribute to the evolution of the RISC-V ecosystem. The company has seen an increasing demand from its customers to provide tools for the RISC-V ISA and is responding to that need by committing to bring support for RISC-V in the professional, leading development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench®.

RISC-V is an open, free ISA based on established Reduced Instruction Set Computing (RISC) principles. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related hardware and software ecosystem.

"We are very pleased to welcome IAR Systems as a member of the RISC-V Foundation," says Rick O'Connor, Executive Director, RISC-V Foundation. "IAR Embedded Workbench is a trusted toolset used by embedded developers globally. Adding the IAR Systems team to the RISC-V ecosystem is further evidence of continued RISC-V adoption and acceptance across our industry."

"The RISC-V technology and ecosystem are currently evolving rapidly and there are a lot of exciting innovation going on connected to the RISC-V community," comments Anders Holmberg, Director of Corporate Development, IAR Systems. "We have customers currently looking at working with RISC-V in upcoming design projects, and they have expressed a need for high-performance commercial tools with professional technical support. By adding our leading tools to the ecosystem, we respond to our customers' needs, and also create new business potential within the RISC-V community."

IAR Systems expects to be able to deliver tools support for RISC-V during 2019.

