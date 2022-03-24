Twitch and IBM Alums Join Unstoppable Domains to Lead Expansion into Europe and Asia

Sajjad Rehman leaves Twitch to head up Unstoppable Domains Europe, while former CAST and IBM executive Nilkanth Iyer will lead Asia

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for user-controlled digital identity on Web3 with 2 million registered NFT domains, today announced two key hires to lead the company's international expansion efforts in Europe and Asia. Sajjad Rehman joins Unstoppable Domains as its new Head of Europe, leaving his role as Amazon's Twitch VP of Business Development EMEA. Nilkanth Iyer, who previously held influential roles at CAST and IBM, joins the company as Head of Asia.

"Building a truly global company is a top priority for Unstoppable Domains, and we're pleased to welcome two seasoned executives who can help us make an impact in Europe, Asia and beyond," said Sandy Carter, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. "Together we'll work to deepen our partnerships in these regions, expand our headcount, and onboard millions of new users to Web3."

As Head of Europe, Sajjad will focus on bringing on new partners, including crypto wallets and exchanges, fintechs, metaverse applications, and gaming platforms. Prior to Twitch, he was the VP of Strategy and Corporate Development at Jagex, where he helped drive growth and exit of one of the most successful venture backed games developers from the UK. Sajjad brings 14 years of experience in building and scaling consumer technology businesses in roles spanning, strategy, product and partnerships. He holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Cambridge and a MS in Engineering from Stanford University.

"I share Unstoppable Domains' vision that digital identity and ownership is the next phase of the Web3 Era. I am excited to work on this challenge at such an early stage and build the business in Europe," said Sajjad Rehman, Unstoppable Domains' Head of Europe. "I'm eager to take what I've learned scaling Web2 companies and apply it to Unstoppable Domains' next phase of growth."

Leading Asia expansion efforts, Nilkanth Iyer will focus on partnering with wallets and exchanges to unlock the tremendous opportunity for growth. Unstoppable Domains has seen increased attention in the region since integrating with India-based Layer 2 solution Polygon. Nilkanth previously worked in cloud ecosystem development at IBM, getting a million developers onboarded to the IBM Cloud Platform. He most recently helped grow software intelligence company CAST in India, Middle East and Asean, making it the second-biggest geo after the US and growing the team by 200 percent. He will use his deep knowledge of the market to help Unstoppable Domains broaden its awareness in key countries including Singapore, Vietnam, and South Korea.

"What attracted me to Unstoppable Domains is the company's mission to improve the Web3 onboarding experience by developing a foundational layer for digital identity, allowing people to carry a unique NFT username across all services," said Nilkanth Iyer, Unstoppable Domains' Head of Asia. "The crypto-savvy, mobile-first Asian market will benefit greatly from the digital identity tools that Unstoppable Domains provides, and I look forward to helping the platform achieve deeper visibility and long-term growth."

Unstoppable Domains recently launched the first functional NFT single sign-on service for Ethereum and Polygon. Login with Unstoppable allows people to share data, such as email addresses, NFTs, and off-chain information, with applications they use, all using an Unstoppable domain. Soon, the company plans to offer a one-click "proof-of-humanity" solution and introduce new open-source tools.

Unstoppable Domains continues to hire for a variety of roles. To view open positions, please visit unstoppabledomains.com/careers.

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a domain name that is minted as an NFT on the blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation.

