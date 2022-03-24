Surface Treatments Featured at the Galvanizers Meeting 2022

Quaker Houghton Presents Its Passivation & Cleaning Technologies for Steel

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In steel production, finishing processes utilize surface treatments to enhance strip readiness for its end use. An effective surface treatment application can be achieved by providing a transparent layer to prevent white rust formation on zinc and zinc-alloy coated steel strip.

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton) (PRNewswire)

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, offers a surface treatment line of passivation and thin organic coating chemistries. The products encompass a range of hexavalent chromium (Cr6+), trivalent chromium (Cr3+) and chromium-free technology to satisfy process requirements. These products along with maintenance cleaners will be highlighted at the Galvanizers Association 112th Meeting.

In addition to the product exhibition, Quaker Houghton expert, Linfeng Gou, Lab Manager – Cleaning & Corrosion will be presenting "Zinc Surface Chemistry & Morphology's Impact on Corrosion Performance" during the conference sessions on March 28th.

The Galvanizers Association Meeting event focuses on advancing the quality of galvanized products industrywide and takes place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from March 27-30, 2022.

With a comprehensive range of steel fluid solutions that include cleaners, rolling oils, corrosion preventives, temper fluids, surface treatments, fire-resistant hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, equipment, and services, Quaker Houghton aims to increase productivity, reduce consumption and waste, minimize defects, and maximize safety in steel manufacturing.

For Quaker Houghton's full product line offerings, visit:

For steel operations: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/steel

For surface treatment: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/product-lines/surface-treatment/

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,000 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/quakerhoughton/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/quakerhoughton

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quaker Houghton