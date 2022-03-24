New Study Reveals How Desktop Delivery is Evolving in the Post-Pandemic Era

The Liquidware and IGEL sponsored study shows how the rapid migration to work-from-home during COVID-19 created a paradigm shift in how digital workspaces are delivered, supported and secured

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management and IGEL , provider of IGEL OS, the endpoint operating system designed for VDI and DaaS, today announced the results of a study authored by independent analysts Freeform Dynamics that shows how the rapid migration to work-from-home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic made it harder, more complex and costly to deliver, support and secure digital workspaces, while at the same time creating new opportunities to turn disruption into transformation, today and in the future.

The report, "Modernizing the Digital Workplace" looks at what organizations are doing today to prepare for the future of work with new desktop delivery models and a set of platform and management solutions designed to accommodate change quickly and efficiently.

Key findings from the study confirm that the short-term success of the switch to WFH came with longer-term costs - technical and governance 'debts' that must now be 'repaid.' Yet, IT departments that choose to adopt modern desktop delivery models and platforms are more likely to see better outcomes in areas such as user satisfaction, cost of ownership, manageability, and security.

Need to Act Quickly Drove Most WFH Transitions

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report, created a ground swirl of activity for enabling WFH that was significantly influenced by the following factors:

The need to act very quickly to keep the business running – 80%

Pressure to keep additional costs and overheads to a minimum – 73%

Supplier shortages of equipment limiting options – 72%

Need to minimize end user training requirements – 72%

Keep things as simple and supportable as possible – 70%

Short-term pragmatics trumping long-term strategy – 68%

Majority of Organizations Today Are Adopting or Planning Modern Desktop Delivery Solutions

Additionally, the report explores the different ways organizations delivered digital workspaces to users and what stands in the way of progress today, including technical debt, employee resistance to change and senior managers priorities lying elsewhere.

The vast majority of respondents (>65%) are either considering or are implementing the following tactics to move their end user computing environment forward:

Reduce dependency on 'fat-client' computing model

Automate more of their delivery, monitoring and management activities

Adopt platforms designed to support modern desktop/application delivery.

"Our research confirms that the rapid shift to hybrid working has left IT teams - and especially desktop admin teams - more over-worked and stressed than ever," stated Bryan Betts, Principal Analyst at Freeform Dynamics. "It also shows that if you carry on trying to do desktop delivery the old way, but in a hybrid world, there are clear risks that you'll see higher costs, increased security challenges, decreased flexibility and agility, and ultimately lower user satisfaction. Fortunately, when we dug into the data, our research also suggests a potential solution: use the hybrid transition and the need to pay back technical debt as an inflection point - as the opportunity to transform and modernize the desktop delivery process. There's a whole raft of ways to do this, such as thinner desktops and automated user management, but essentially they boil down to using modern technologies to build in greater consistency, flexibility, and security."

Survey Methodology

The global online survey of 257 senior IT professionals from a range of industries in Germany, the UK and the United States was sponsored by Liquidware and IGEL and conducted by industry analyst firm Freeform Dynamics. For full survey methodology details, please see the report, "Modernizing the Digital Workplace".

Resources

The report is available from Liquidware at: https://info.liquidware.com/New-Freeform-Digital-Workplace-Whitepaper_Whitepaper-Landing-Page.html and IGEL https://www.igel.com/freeform-report/.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

About IGEL

IGEL is the world's leading provider of the most secure, high performance, easy-to-manage operating system for VDI, DaaS, and cloud-delivered digital workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

