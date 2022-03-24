InventHelp Inventor Develops Vital Travel Accessory for Children (SDB-1517)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide added comfort and support for a child's head and neck when traveling in a car or other form of transportation," said an inventor, from Winchester, Calif., "so I invented the COMFORT COACH. My design could also help to prevent injuries in the event of an accident."

The invention provides improved support for a sleeping child when traveling. In doing so, it prevents the child's head and neck from slumping or hanging. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and support and it can be used in automobiles, planes, trains and buses. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

