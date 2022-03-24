Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 Original Equipment Tires Fitted on Three Volkswagen Models

Hankook Tire equips VW Golf GTI, Golf R and Tiguan R s port models with Ultra-High-Performance Ventus tires

Both VW Golf models will be fitted with 19-inch Ventus S1 evo 3 tires; the VW Tiguan R will be delivered with 20-inch Ventus S1 evo 2 SUV tires or optionally with 21-inch Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire, an original equipment supplier to Volkswagen for many years, is equipping three additional vehicles from the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer with its tires. Hankook's Ultra-High-Performance (UHP) tire, Ventus S1 evo 3, will be fitted on the Golf GTI und Golf R, and the Ventus S1 evo 2 SUV or evo 3 SUV will be fitted on the Tiguan R.

Hankook Tire equips VW Golf GTI, Golf R and Tiguan R sport models with Ultra-High-Performance Ventus tires. (PRNewswire)

"The tires deployed on the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Golf R, and Tiguan R, are also ideal for everyday use, thereby further expanding our portfolio of original equipment. This shows once again the wide range of our products, which are designed to fulfil the most diverse requirements," said Moonhwa Hong, Senior Vice President and CTO of OE Development Department at Hankook Tire. "We placed particular emphasis on ensuring that the tires perfectly combine sportiness and the comfort required for a high level of everyday use."

The sporty R variant of the Tiguan will be exclusively fitted with the Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV which has a wheel size of 21 inches. The Ventus S1 evo 2 SUV, is available for the 20-inch wheel size. Both SUV patterns demonstrate a successful combination of high-level dynamic response, comfort and wet grip, especially in challenging conditions.

The Ventus S1 evo 3 is equipped with a high-strength bead core, which in combination with the reinforced sidewall, ensures high driving and directional stability, as well as steering precision. These features support sporty and dynamic handling, which is particularly beneficial for the high-performance Golf GTI and R models. In addition, the particularly light rayon carcass and the use of a special aramid composite material in the belt area reduce unwanted increases in the rolling circumference by up to 60 percent, even at very high speeds, compared to previously commonly-used materials. This also has a positive effect on driving stability and steering precision. The special tread compound uses high-performance natural resins and ensures the necessary grip, as well as excellent traction and braking performance on both dry and wet road surfaces.

"Hankook Tire and Volkswagen's relationship dates back to 2001," said Jeongho Park, Executive Vice President and Director of OE Division at Hankook Tire. "Since then, we fitted many of Volkswagen's popular models including SUV and electric vehicles. We are glad to deepen our partnership with Volkswagen, one of the world's leading and the most important carmakers."

Hankook tire size overview for the VW Golf GTI, VW Golf R and VW Tiguan R Dimension Model Profile 235/35R19 91Y VW Golf GTI, VW Golf R Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 255/40R20 101Y XL VW Tiguan R Hankook Ventus S1 evo 2 SUV 255/35R21 98Y XL VW Tiguan R Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

