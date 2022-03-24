Get Your Share Of $500 In Weekly Giveaways Inside The Rand App!

BARCELONA, Spain, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has finally arrived! We're excited to announce the launch of the Rand App on Apple App Store and Google Play Store soon…

What Is The Rand App?

Rand App is a personal finance booster that helps you pay for all your monthly expenses on autopilot. People hate spending money every month on subscriptions. You share multiple subscription accounts with your friends and family, like Amazon Prime, Spotify, Netflix, to save money or because you share an address. These all add up monthly and annually represent a massive expense that has to be paid for.

Due to these pesky monthly expenses, many don't have room in their personal budget for their larger expenses or savings. But what if you could receive rewards to cover these expenses by opening one account together? This is Rand's primary use case!

By pooling your money with friends or family, you can make your money work harder and smarter. Rand Network connects people to produce returns in a way that is safe and also helps you save money rather than spend it.

Simply open an account, create a Private Vault for yourself or with your friends or family, and that's it. Rand produces yield on your savings covering all your monthly expenses in one place. Furthermore, Rand also gives you the chance to win big cash prizes by joining Public Vaults where members are selected at random each week to win. If you don't win, your initial entry deposit stays put or can be withdrawn whenever suits you. It is that simple.

Because Rand is built on blockchain and earns yield through stable coins, your deposits are secure and we minimize risk against crypto volatility, keeping you investing and earning rewards.

