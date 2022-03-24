Four Seasons Extends Culinary Leadership with 28 Michelin Stars Across its Global Portfolio

Building on its strong foundation of delivering exceptional restaurant and bar offerings, the luxury brand continues to invest in food and beverage with a new strategic executive and the addition of new outlets to its global portfolio

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Michelin's latest guides unveiled in early 2022, luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts continues its longstanding culinary leadership with the most Michelin stars held by a single luxury hospitality brand, with 28 stars across 21 restaurants in 16 hotels around the world.

"Restaurants and bars are core to the Four Seasons brand. This latest recognition from the Michelin Guide is a testament to the talent and dedication of our chefs and their teams, furthering our drive to innovate and elevate our culinary experiences," says Christian Clerc, President, Hotels and Resorts. "In 2022, we will serve more than 20 million customers in our restaurants and bars. As we expand our business in the years ahead, we will continue to make strategic investments in our global restaurant and bar portfolio to solidify our leadership position in this space."

Culinary Leadership and Evolution

To lead Four Seasons into this next phase of growth, the company has appointed Kimberly Grant to the newly created position of Global Head of Restaurants and Bars and Senior Vice President, Food & Beverage. In this role, Kimberly will oversee the company's extensive food and beverage operations to further establish Four Seasons position as the best global operator of luxury restaurants and bars. Kimberly will also take the helm of the Four Seasons Restaurant and Bar Group, with a mandate to push the envelope on innovative restaurant and bar concepts, elevate existing outlets, attract top talent, and unify the operations process across the brand's global portfolio.

"As we continue to invest in the culinary arm of our business, we are incredibly proud to welcome Kimberly to our team as she brings decades of leadership experience building hospitality brands," Clerc says. "Her expertise in strategic growth and operating best-in-class, innovative concepts, paired with her passion for food and beverage, make Kimberly the perfect addition to our team, ensuring that our restaurants and bars continue playing a central role in Four Seasons future vision."

Commenting on her move to Four Seasons, Kimberly shares, "I am thrilled to be joining Four Seasons during a period of such tremendous growth. Throughout my personal and professional travels, Four Seasons restaurants have consistently exceeded my expectations when it came to both quality and experience. I'm honoured to have the opportunity to reimagine what excellence, creativity, and innovation can look like across the brand's restaurants and bars and meaningfully strengthen our appeal as an independent dining destination for new and existing guests alike."

2022 Michelin Stars at Four Seasons

In the Michelin Guide France recently announced on March 22, 2022, Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris has once again maintained its position as a gastronomic leader by upholding its three stars at Le Cinq***, and one respectively at Le George* and L'Orangerie*. In the same guide, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel has maintained one star at Le Cap* and Four Seasons Hotel Megève earned its first star for the newly opened La Dame de Pic – Le 1920* under the direction of Anne-Sophie Pic, the most decorated Michelin-starred female chef in the world, and whose first Four Seasons restaurant was also recently announced to have maintained two stars at La Dame de Pic London** at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square.

In the 14th edition of the guide for the region, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong brought home seven stars –the most to be found under one roof in Hong Kong. These restaurants include Lung King Heen*** – the first Chinese restaurant in the world to earn the three Michelin stars; Caprice*** – a unique expression of French gastronomy, and Sushi Saito* – the first overseas location of the famed restaurant by legendary sushi master Takashi Saito, focusing on Edomae-style sushi. In addition to these favourite restaurants, the Hotel just introduced a brand-new bar concept, Argo, as part of its recent multi-million dollar renovation.

Inaugural Michelin Stars at Four Seasons

In addition to Le Dame de Pic – Le 1920*, five additional restaurants have earned their very first Michelin stars in the past year. These include Pelagos* at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, est* at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, SÉZANNE* at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo Marunouchi, CURA* at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon, and Yu Ting Yuan* at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

Continued Michelin Star Excellence

Michelin stars were also awarded to Mio* and Cai Yi Xuan* at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing; Il Lago* at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva; Il Palagio* at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze; Zi Yat Heen* at Four Seasons Hotel Macao; Yu Yue Heen* at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou; and CUT* at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.

Additional Accolades for Four Seasons Restaurants and Bars

Three Four Seasons bars were listed among the top 50 best and most innovative bars in the region by Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021. Winners included Caprice Bar (#10) at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, which also tied for the Highest Climber Award; Bar Trigona (#12) at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, which was also named #1 in Malaysia; and Charles H. (#13) at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, which was also named #1 in Korea. With the next list of winners set to be announced in late April, Four Seasons properties in the region look forward to continued excellence in the category.

Elena at Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires was named one of the best restaurants in the region by Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants.

In the inaugural list for the Middle East and North Africa, Butcher and Still at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island was named one of the best restaurants in the region.

