The Desire Company Launches Expert Classes Through New Streaming Channel as Consumer Demand for Authentic Content Surges

ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to give everyone access to quality expert advice, The Desire Company – the world's only community of experts who tell the truth about the products they actually use and trust – is excited to announce the launch of its Streaming Channel, Desire Co: Classes. Available starting today, on iOS and Android devices and on TV through an app on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku and more. Desire Co: Classes will showcase hands-on classes from hundreds of real professionals including personal trainers, top chefs, professional athletes, stylists, makeup artists, and many more from multiple industries and disciplines.

Each video will feature a QR code that gives the viewer the ability to learn more about and shop the products that each expert uses in their class, directly from their TV or device. Authentic reviews and how-tos for each product help educate the viewer about the featured products, allowing them to make informed purchase decisions.

"We're excited to offer consumers a trusted place to learn everyday new skills that are immediately actionable and practical," said Eric Sheinkop, co-founder and CEO of The Desire Company. "By democratizing access to top professionals in various industries who talk about the products they genuinely use and love, we're making it easier for shoppers to find the right products for their needs and learn how to use them before buying."

Consumer goods ecommerce is projected to achieve a nearly 22% share of total global retail sales by 2024. Since shoppers are making more purchase decisions online, demand for authentic professional wisdom is surging, especially since misleading influencer campaigns and fake reviews are littering the marketplace. A recent study found that 72% of consumers believe fake product reviews have become a norm of the industry, and over half of consumers would not buy a product if they suspected it to have fake reviews.

"The Desire Company's new streaming channel provides a platform for experts like me to extend our reach beyond the typical social media outlets and provide a way to connect with people at home or on the go," said Shahada Karim, seasoned yogi and owner of Habibi Bath & Body and Habibi Sport Fitness and Wellness Plan. "People can trust that when they see content from The Desire Company, they are getting accurate information from experts who have spent years training, rather than building their follower count."

The DesireCo: Classes is available for download here.

About The Desire Company

The Desire Company is the world's only community of experts who tell the truth about the products they actually use and trust. Our mission is to empower shoppers to make more educated, confident purchase decisions by providing credible, expert-driven product reviews, how-tos, and classes. The company was created around the passions of accomplished professionals at the top of their game, in order to democratize their knowledge and build a community to share it.

