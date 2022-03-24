cQuant.io and Hartigen Announce Partnership for Portfolio Optimization & Analytics

cQuant.io and Hartigen announced they have built a seamless integration that will enable customers to more effectively optimize their energy portfolios through the utilization of historical, day-ahead, real-time, balance of month and settlement market data from PowerOptix® and short to long-term forecasting and analytics from the cQuant.io platform.

DENVER and HOUSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cQuant.io, a modern analytics company, and Hartigen, an energy software company, have announced a technical partnership. With the partnership, cQuant.io and Hartigen will be able to provide their customers with a comprehensive portfolio management solution that utilizes historical and realized market data from PowerOptix® along with simulated forward data with cQuant's advanced analytic platform.

The integration with cQuant.io will enable Hartigen customers to execute complex future analyses on their diverse asset portfolios, such as mark-to-market, net position, position-at-risk, and val ue-at-risk. Additionally, cQuant.io provides advanced renewable project/PPA evaluation to report fair market value, cash-flow timing, value of storage, and project/contract risk. With PowerOptix®, cQuant.io customers will have a complete PnL view of their portfolios and the ability to seamlessly bid/offer, trade, schedule, and settle across bilateral & RTO markets.

"Choosing to partner with Hartigen made perfect sense for our mutual customers," said David Leevan, CEO of cQuant. "Energy market participants are seeking best-of-breed solutions that work together seamlessly to provide real-time operations, settlements as well as market forecasts, asset optimization, net-position and risk reports. This partnership is delivering a world-class solution to energy companies."

"Many of our customers operate complex portfolios that continue to evolve and expand into new areas of technology that require nuanced analytics," said David Potts, President of Hartigen. "cQuant's advanced analytics platform is flexible and provides our customers with the capabilities needed to evaluate and value new technologies as well as provide visibility into the associated risks and opportunities."

The seamless integration between cQuant and PowerOptix® has raised the bar for companies looking to improve their ability to manage and optimize their North American energy portfolios.

About cQuant.io

cQuant.io is an industry leader in analytic solutions for energy and commodity companies. Specializing in Total Portfolio Analysis & Optimization, cQuant's cloud-native platform enables optimized energy decision-making from BALMO to 40 years. cQuant is the leader in analytics for renewable, storage and other clean energy technologies. cQuant's customers have greater insight into their financial forecasts and the drivers of value and risk in their business. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://cquant.io/.

About Hartigen

Hartigen is the leading provider of tightly integrated software used to enable seamless execution of trading, scheduling, bidding, operations, and settlements across both bilateral and deregulated North American power markets. PowerOptix® customers include utilities, IPPs, public power, federal power, service providers, commodity traders & retailers. Hartigen is a privately held company based in Texas, with a reputation built upon customer service and agility: www.hartigen.com

Media Contacts:

cQuant.io

Noelle Demo

Phone: +1-888.313.0303

Email: ndemo@cquant.io

Hartigen

David Potts

Phone: (832) 483-4127

Email: info@hartigen.com

View original content:

SOURCE cQuant.io; Hartigen