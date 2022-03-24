NAPLES, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent Federal key interest rate increase, True Fashionistas, southwest Florida's largest designer resale and consignment store, reminds consumers that consignment shopping offers a sound answer to rapidly rising prices in the retail clothing and accessories industry.

True Fashionistas owner Jennifer Johnson (PRNewswire)

Consignment shopping is the answer to rising inflation rates.

True Fashionistas owner Jennifer Johnson noted, "By purchasing authentic designer clothing and accessories at an outlet such as True Fashionistas, shoppers are able to get more for their money. By selling and buying on consignment, consumers are helping to save the environment via upcycling, while keeping their wardrobe up to date with top fashion designer merchandise. Save your wallet and the environment at the same time with consignment shopping."

Jennifer Johnson is a consignment expert and SBA (Small Business Administration)-certified small business owner and SBA (Small Business Administration) Emerging Leader graduate. She is available to speak about business matters and can offer a great perspective in these times of economic change.

ABOUT TRUE FASHIONISTAS

True Fashionistas is a designer resale and consignment store that offers clothing and accessories for men, women, and children, along with high-end furniture and home accessories. Owner Jennifer Johnson is a consignment expert and SBA-certified small business owner and Emerging Leader graduate. Jennifer is available to speak about business matters and can offer a great perspective in these times of economic change. Since opening in 2011 she and her husband Brad have grown the business into an over 13,000 sq. ft. luxury consignment store based in Naples, Fla, with online sales serving the country.

Exterior of 13,000 sq. ft. True Fashionistas store, southwest Florida's largest designer resale and consignment store. (PRNewswire)

True Fashionistas (PRNewsfoto/True Fashionistas) (PRNewswire)

