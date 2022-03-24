Build an Actionable Project Management Office Roadmap Using New Insights From Info-Tech Research Group

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has released a new research blueprint to help organizations build a fit-for-purpose project management office (PMO). This is an important new resource for the industry, which often lacks a clear definition of what the PMO is actually about. It is often misunderstood as a center for project management governance, but it also needs to facilitate the communication of project data from project teams to decision makers to ensure appropriate decisions are made around such things as resourcing and approval of new projects. The blueprint will enable teams to adequately staff and manage a PMO, which will help head off organizational inefficiencies.

Info-Tech explains that many people see the PMO as nothing more than the "project document police," a source of red tape rather than a helpful support system. With today's talent market, having an inefficient PMO can negatively impact staffing and hiring.

"We all have junk drawers somewhere in our homes, and we probably try not to think about what's going on in there," says Senior Research Analyst Ugbad Farah. "Things that don't have a home, things you don't know what to do with, and things you don't have the time or desire to deal with. Eventually, the drawer gets full, and it doesn't serve you anymore because you can't add anything else to it. Instead of cleaning the drawer and keeping the things you need, you throw everything away in one sweep. One day you will start the process again. The junk drawer is like some project management offices."

IT is responsible for many different business services. The data from Info-Tech's IT Staffing diagnostic shows that 11.5% of staff time is spent on projects and project portfolio management. PMOs get pulled into day-to-day project and resourcing issues, making it difficult to focus on running a portfolio. This can cause issues such as:

Teammates becoming unphased by overdue tasks and missed milestones.

"Fire drills" that occur more often than planned projects.

Resources allocated and then redirected to something more urgent.

Communication becoming stuck in silos, leading to confusion about priorities.

Due dates that mysteriously shift without explanation.

Project teams becoming more focused on due dates than adoption and outcomes.

"The PMO is given projects that are barely scoped, projects that don't have clear sponsors, and ad hoc administrative tasks you don't have the time or desire to deal with," adds Farah. "Inevitably, your PMO is out of capacity. This happens rather quickly since it's understaffed. You question its purpose because you made it a junk drawer. You even think about closing it. One day you will start the process again. Use this blueprint to stop the madness. Learn how to properly define, staff, and plan a roadmap for a PMO that will actually serve your organization."

Accountability is something that is not clearly defined for many activities that flow through the PMO. Business leaders, project workers, and project managers are rarely as aligned as they need to be. Info-Tech's new research blueprint recommends the following three-phased approach in preparing an actionable PMO roadmap:

Define the PMO – Determine the PMO's role and needs and then determine staff needs based on that PMO. This will create a clear vision for the PMO, an articulated reason for establishing it, and an understanding of the PMO goals and which challenges it will address.



Staff the PMO according to its actual role and needs – Identify organizational design and build job descriptions. Don't assume that PMO staff must start with accomplished project managers.



Prepare a roadmap – A winning PMO is determined by a roadmap or plan created at the beginning. When determining what the PMO will provide in the future, it is important to align the ambition of the PMO with the maturity of the business.

