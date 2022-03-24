Beacon Wellness Brands, Inc. Launches mowbie™: A State-of-the-Art Line of Grooming Devices for Men

NEWTON, Mass., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Wellness Brands, Inc. is announcing the launch of mowbie™, a state-of-the-art men's grooming line that offers innovative and affordable grooming devices. Each tool serves a variety of functions ranging from trimming and shaving, to helping reduce acne and providing youth-boosting skincare benefits.

With more than 20 successful years of innovation in personal care and beauty care devices, mowbie is the parent company's first brand that is focused solely on men's grooming products that meet the grooming needs of today's man. The line launched with four tools, each with varying functions, offering everything needed to upgrade and streamline men's grooming routines. mowbie's products are designed in the U.S. with cutting edge innovation. Each grooming tool is IPX-7 waterproof, and can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. The tools each come with a cleaning brush and a USB-C rapid charging cord. mowbie is sold exclusively at Walmart.com and at Walmart retailers nationwide, retailing for under $50 each.

Beacon Wellness Brands, Inc. founder and CEO Jamie Leventhal commented "We are beyond excited to partner with Walmart on an innovative, exciting and highly-effective grooming range for men that is both affordable and accessible at Walmart stores nationwide. Exciting innovation and value go hand in hand at mowbie™ and at Walmart – and so we're thrilled to be bringing such a fun and effective product range to market with an amazing partner and a compelling vision for today and for the future of men's grooming."

At launch the line consists of:

Light Stimulation Rotary Shaver $49.88

Get a close comfortable shave while simultaneously helping your skin with mowbie's Light Stimulation Rotary Shaver. Pivoting high-quality steel blades contour to the shape of your face, while dual wavelength LEDs promote a fresh, flawless complexion. Blue LEDs aid in reducing the appearance of mild to moderate acne, while red LEDs help rejuvenate the skin, improving appearance and revealing a youthful radiance.

Body Grooming System $34.88

This interchangeable, multi-blade system allows for total body grooming coverage. Use the utility blade for longer hair, or the foil shaver for a closer shave. Blades are high quality stainless steel, multidirectional for easy maneuverability and feature rounded tips for safety. Comfortably trim and shave any hair, anywhere (even the sensitive spots).

Detail Trimmer $28.88

The Detail Trimmer provides quick and painless hair removal for sideburns, eyebrows, ears, nose and more. Rechargeable and fully waterproof, the trimmer uses bi-directional stainless-steel blades to quickly and comfortably remove hair. Further touch up your look with the integrated tweezers attached with 2 LED spotlights to illuminate fine hairs when trimming and tweezing.

Beard Trimmer $34.88

This dual system trimmer and sonic cleanser keeps your beard tidy and your face clean. High-quality stainless-steel blades keep your beard styled at the perfect length with the adjustable 5 step guide for precise hair length (1-10mm). Use the built-in vibrating skin scrubber to clean your skin, massage your beard, or apply beard and face products with the ultra-hygienic silicone bristles.

About mowbie™

mowbie offers innovative, state-of-the-art menʼs grooming devices, each serving a variety of functions ranging from trimming and shaving, to helping reduce acne and providing youth-boosting skincare benefits.

About Beacon Wellness Brands, Inc.

Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Beacon Wellness Brands, Inc. is one of the fastest-growing personal care, beauty and sexual wellness products' companies, with several of their items consistently highly ranked by Nielsen. Beacon Wellness Brands, Inc. consist of clio®, palmperfect®, beautytrim®, protrim®, plusOne®, Deia™, mowbie™ and plum beauty®, and are available at over 30,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, Kroger, Best Buy and Amazon, to name a few. The company operates a national brand business unit, as well as an OEM unit that develops and supplies private brand consumer products for resellers and retailers around the world.

