ADCOLOR Opens Nominations for 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards and Applications for FUTURES and LEADERS Programs

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, is now accepting nominations for its 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, presented by Amazon and Google|YouTube, as well as applications for its ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS programs.

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back." There are 11 categories accepting nominations this year, including two new categories: ADCOLOR Influencer and DEI Executive of the Year. Please see below for descriptions of each category.

Nominations will be accepted through May 20th and will be carefully reviewed by 60 elected judges who represent a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. For more information on the awards and to submit a nomination, please visit adcolor.org/awards .

"We are thrilled to introduce two new categories this year that highlight the relevant trends we're seeing across industries," said Tiffany R. Warren, President and Founder of ADCOLOR. "There's no denying the power of social media, and the number of DEI executives throughout our community is rapidly increasing. I have no doubt the timeliness of these categories will bring in a wave of worthy candidates that make judging all the more difficult and exciting in our 16th year."

Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. The program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today. Applications launched on March 17th and will be accepted through April 18th. For those interested in being a FUTURE, please apply via the online application form at adcolor.org/futures .

New this year, ADCOLOR is introducing the ADCOLOR LEADERS program to support historically excluded professionals in creative industries as they rise to executive roles. Together with Google, the inaugural launch of this program will feature cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders, and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration. ADCOLOR's aim is for participants to walk away from this program with a renewed sense of purpose, a reinvigorated approach to their work, and meaningful relationships to propel them to the next level. Those looking to apply must be an established professional with 15+ years of experience. Applications are now open and will be accepted through May 20th via the online application form at adcolor.org/leaders .

"I am extremely proud of the new LEADERS program, created together with Google," said Ana Leen, Director of Partnerships at ADCOLOR. "Leaders need a strong support system to sustain the powerful yet challenging work they do every day. It's rewarding to offer that through this program and to bring together driven individuals who will bond over shared struggles and encourage further achievement."

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR 2022 PARTNERS

Amazon, Google| YouTube, Sony Music Group, Yahoo, MSL Group, Hearst Magazines, IPG, Tripadvisor, WPP, Adobe, Condé Nast, Mediahub

ADCOLOR FUTURES Partners

Spotify, Apple, Adobe

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

American Advertising Federation, Ampersand, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Facebook, Google | YouTube, JKR Global, McCann Worldgroup, Microsoft, MSL, Richemont, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of New York

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Cevallos Brothers Productions, Crown + Conquer, Epidemic Sound, Isa Beltré/Plush Merchandising Consultants, Mark Clennon Photography, Squeaky, STAMP Event Management, the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker, Wirewax, Virtual Event Site / Sound Investment

ADCOLOR AWARD CATEGORIES ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS

AD OF THE YEAR

The Ad of the Year is a single execution or ongoing campaign that pushes boundaries and promotes conversation by highlighting the lives and stories of multicultural, LGBTQ+ and/or other historically excluded groups. The Ad can run on any platform (linear, print, digital, social, etc.), in any format.

ADCOLOR IN MUSIC

The ADCOLOR in Music Award recipient is an artist, creative, executive or technician who champions diversity, equity & inclusion in the music industry. Whether a bold-faced name or a player behind the scenes, they use their voice and power onstage and off to fight for change that reaches beyond the world of music.

ADCOLOR IN TECH

The ADCOLOR in Tech Award recipient is a champion of diversity and inclusion in the tech industries, from digital platforms to programmers to educators to product innovators. By pushing boundaries and creating positive change, they set the stage for future generations to take the opportunities they develop even further.

ADCOLOR INFLUENCER

The ADCOLOR Influencer builds community and creates change through their creative content and/or strategic planning on social media platforms. By promoting inclusivity and accessibility on their personal platform, they embody innovative means of digital influence that leads to real-life action.

CHANGE AGENT

The ADCOLOR Change Agent uses their skill and power to enhance corporate culture, and create a more equitable and inclusive environment for everyone connected to it. They call attention to the talents and potential of others around them, putting plans into action that exceed the scope of their professional role.

DEI EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

The ADCOLOR DEI Executive of the Year not only inspires, facilitates and implements progressive change at their own company or organization, their innovation and determination influences the ways others integrate DEI into business models and corporate cultures.

INNOVATOR

The ADCOLOR Innovator embodies progress and imagination. They stand out among their peers as a game changer when it comes to issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. A pioneer in their goals and their strategies, they create breakthrough opportunities for people and organizations.

MOST VALUABLE PARTNERSHIP

The ADCOLOR Most Valuable Partnership (MVP) occurs between people and companies that work together to provide exceptional, highly effective DE&I solutions that impact organizations and industries. The two partners can be agencies, marketers, entertainment and media companies, brands, individuals, non-profits or diverse suppliers with NMSDC or WBENC certification that team up for a short- or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion.

ONE CLUB | ADCOLOR CREATIVE

The One Club | ADCOLOR Creative Award is given to a creative professional from a multicultural background who has demonstrated extraordinary talent and achievement within the media, creative, digital and traditional advertising disciplines. This honor is presented by The One Club for Creativity.

RISING STAR

The ADCOLOR Rising Star is an up-and-comer in the creative industries with less than seven years of experience who is under the age of 30. Their brilliance, determination and shining personality makes them stand out as a leader. In their short time of rising up, they are already reaching back.

ROCKSTAR

The ADCOLOR Rockstar reveals their brilliance as a visionary leader, through their professional role or their efforts outside it. They have a track record filled with successes, and the potential to accomplish much more. Landing between the Rising Star and the Legend, this individual rocks their own singular path as they encourage others to shine.

