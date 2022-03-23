Virtual Internet Pte. Singapore and ADARA Networks announce integration of Virtual 5G, SD-WAN Service

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet Pte. Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADARA Networks, Inc., an SDN and Cloud Networking company, today announced that Virtual Internet's Virtual 5G Service has been fully integrated with ADARA's SD WAN platform creating a Global 5G SD WAN Service.

ADARA has been acknowledged as one of the Industry leaders in SDN. ADARA's SD WAN platform enables enterprises and providers operating 3G, 4G and 5G infrastructure to leverage the reliable connectivity, increased bandwidth, and reduced latency of SD WAN and 5G Mobile Broadband over all networks, both wired and wireless. The integrated Global 5G SD WAN Service is a solution which enables enterprises in every market vertical worldwide to deploy their own high performing resilient WAN, right down to the End User --whether that user is an employee, a partner or a customer. ADARA's SD WAN bonds together the bandwidth of Multiple Networks and Network Links creating secure, failure- proof networks, which are critical for real time services such as Voice, Video, and Online Transactions.

ADARA SD WAN has been available on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Marketplace. AWS customers can order and deploy ADARA's Intent-Based SD WAN Routers, and ADARA's SD WAN Proxies, directly through AWS Marketplace, and the entire ADARA SDN and Cloud platform is distributed from AWS.

ADARA has created the first Intent-Based Real-Time Performance SD WAN platform; it improves Network Performance 10 to 1,000 times over common SDN, SD WAN and legacy networking. ADARA's Intent-Based SD WAN features Performance-Based WAN Virtualization, Acceleration and Optimization, Analytics, and unparalleled Security engineered as part of the platform; these products work with AWS services. ADARA SD WAN eliminates Network Latency and increases Network Performance between Clouds over all types of connections, including Broadband Internet, Private WAN, Optical Fiber, Wi-Fi, and Satellite which is becoming an increasingly important connection type for Cloud customers.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, Incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

ADARA Networks, Inc. is acknowledged as one of the premier providers of SDN and Cloud Networking products. Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd, Singapore, is a wholly owned subsidiary of ADARA Networks.

