Peakstone Advises Leading Industrial Automation Platform on Recapitalization and Add-on Acquisition

Peakstone served as exclusive financial and M&A advisor to RōBEX LLC ("RōBEX" or the "Company") in connection with the Company's majority sale to Angeles Equity Partners ("Angeles") and simultaneous add-on acquisition of Mid-State Engineering, LLC ("Mid-State").

"Angeles represented the ideal partner for our next phase of growth. They understand our vision and offer the resources, expertise, and scale that we were looking for to create a leading consolidator in the sector," said Jon Parker, CEO of RōBEX.

Mr. Parker added, "Peakstone was a true value-added advisor. Throughout the process, we were impressed with their creativity and tenacity. Closing our first add-on acquisition simultaneously with the majority sale to Angeles brought its share of complexities and we couldn't have done it without Peakstone."

RōBEX is a precision integrator of industrial robots for the material handling space. The Company designs, builds, and installs custom robotic systems that improve productivity and safety through industrial, collaborative, and autonomous mobile robots.

Mid-State Engineering is an automation integrator specializing in mechanical and electrical engineering and design, custom fabrication, and integration of custom engineered solutions.

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm's strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Peakstone

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com . To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com .

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm's strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm's investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com .

About RōBEX

RōBEX is a robotic material handling integrator founded in 2015 in Perrysburg, Ohio. The company uses its uncommon experience and expertise to bring value to customers through robotic solutions that improve productivity and safety. For more information, go to https://robex.us/ .

