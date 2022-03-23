NASA to Host Axiom Mission 1 Flight Readiness Media Teleconference

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference Friday, March 25, following the agency's flight readiness review for the Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

This media briefing will focus on the readiness of the Ax-1 flight to visit the space station, including arrival, docking, in-orbit, and undocking operations at the orbital complex.

The briefing time, currently scheduled at 6 p.m. EDT or one-hour after the review ends, will be updated on NASA's space station blog at the completion of the meeting.

Briefing participants include:

Kathryn Lueders , associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate

Dana Weigel , deputy manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

Angela Hart , program manager, NASA's Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Program

Michael Suffredini , president and CEO, Axiom Space

Derek Hassmann , operations director, Axiom Space

William Gerstenmaier , vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

Ax-1 launch is targeted for no earlier than Sunday, April 3, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, pending range availability.

The Ax-1 crew members, Commander Michael López-Alegría of Spain and the United States, Pilot Larry Connor of the United States, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe of Israel and Mark Pathy of Canada, will travel to the space station on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.

During the 10-day mission, the crew will spend eight days aboard the International Space Station conducting scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities.

