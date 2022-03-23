IMMORTALS AND TOYOTA ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL RENEWAL TO MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Toyota renews affiliation with Immortals Progressive League of Legends, becomes Immortals' first-ever Wild Rift partner

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports organization Immortals and the Southern California and San Diego Toyota Dealers Associations have officially announced a renewal of their partnership, continuing a relationship that began in 2020 and was subsequently extended through 2021. Toyota's brand will continue to receive prominent logo placement on the League of Legends (LCS) player jerseys for Immortals Progressive and will now be featured on jerseys worn by Immortals' Wild Rift team.

"Our partnership with Toyota is underpinned by a shared desire to make gaming more accessible and show up for our community," said Brett McGrew, Vice President of Partnerships & Activation for Immortals. "This new program will take us all over SoCal and San Diego this spring and summer, giving fans a chance to interact with our players and creators while enjoying unique gaming experiences."

Through the partnership, Toyota SoCal and Immortals will bring the following exciting community activations to life, both digitally and in-person:

San Diego County Fair Gaming Lounge: This summer, Immortals and San Diego Toyota will host a gaming lounge for SD County fair attendees. The co-branded exhibit will be located at the Toyota Booth featuring gaming stations with family-friendly games. Immortals players and influencers will also visit the booth to meet fans.





Free Boba Stand: Immortals and Toyota SoCal will have a co-branded popup boba stand providing free boba tea at local gaming events. Follow Immortals Twitter, @Immortals , for information on where and when this activation will debut.



Local Touchpoints: Players for Immortals' LCS and Wild Rift teams, along with creator AriaSaki, will hit the town in the team-branded vehicle for several Toyota activations across SoCal and San Diego . Content will include vlogs and interactive social campaigns, building on the successful series from 2021 . Players for Immortals' LCS and Wild Rift teams, along with creator AriaSaki, will hit the town in the team-branded vehicle for several Toyota activations across SoCal and. Content will include vlogs and interactive social campaigns, building on the successful

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff and the broader gaming community. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), Wild Rift and VALORANT. Visit immortals.gg to learn more.

About Southern California Toyota Dealers Association

The Southern California Toyota Dealers Association is comprised of 59 dealerships. For more information about our full line-up of cars, trucks and SUVs please visit https://www.toyota.com/ or follow us on Twitter ( @ToyotaSoCal ) for updates on our promotions and products.

About San Diego Toyota Dealers Association

The San Diego County Toyota Dealers Association is comprised of 11 dealerships. For more information about our full line-up of cars, trucks and SUVs please visit https://www.toyota.com/ or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook ( @SDToyotaDealers ) for updates on our promotions and products.

