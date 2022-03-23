Better Aesthetics, Sustainability, & Advanced Features Support Use of Higher-Value Boxes

CLEVELAND, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth in the $45 billion US market for corrugated and paperboard boxes through 2026 will be bolstered by growing demand for value-added features, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis. Although they are essentially a commodity product, boxes are increasingly enhanced to improve their aesthetics and functionality:

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

Digital printing is increasingly used to add photo-quality images to both the interior and exterior of boxes in order to catch a customer's eye, and graphics can be easily altered for short production runs or personalized packaging.

Concerns over the sustainability of boxes has led suppliers to continue to shift from wax coatings to higher-cost water-based or biobased alternatives, which enhance moisture-resistance while enabling boxes to be recycled.

Boxes are increasingly being equipped with features such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) sensors, which help with inventory management and shipment tracking.

US Box Demand to Total $50 Billion in 2026

The Freedonia Group forecasts demand for boxes in the US to increase 2.0% yearly from a high 2021 base to $49.9 billion, with volume demand reaching 31.9 million tons. Although the corrugated and paperboard box market in the US is mature, there are notable growth opportunities in nonmanufacturing applications such as e-commerce, foodservice, and delivery. In addition, suppliers will continue to introduce higher value boxes to the market in order to meet the sustainability and efficiency needs of their customers.

Want to Learn More?

Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes is now available from The Freedonia Group. This report encompasses demand for and production of corrugated and paperboard boxes. Historical (2011, 2016, and 2021) data and forecasts to 2026 are presented in current dollars and tons by product, market, and material.

Products:

corrugated boxes (including solid fiber boxes)

folding paperboard boxes (also referred to as folding cartons)

set-up (rigid) paperboard boxes

Markets (segments)

food and beverage (grain mill products; meat, poultry, and seafood; beverages; fresh produce; frozen foods; bakery products; canned foods; dairy products; candy and confections; other foods)

nonfood nondurable goods (paper and publishing; rubber and plastics; pharmaceuticals; chemical products; cosmetics and toiletries; other nonfood nondurable goods)

durable goods (machinery and equipment; glass and ceramic products; fabricated metal products; furniture, lumber, and wood products; toys and sporting goods; silverware and jewelry; motor vehicle parts; music, entertainment, and software; instruments; all other durable goods)

nonmanufacturing (foodservice and carryout; e-commerce; moving, storage, and other nonmanufacturing markets)

Materials:

paperboard (unbleached kraft; recycled; semichemical; bleached kraft)

adhesives

protective coatings (wax; wax alternatives)

inks

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group