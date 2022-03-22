Birthday Club
VIRGO PR NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR FALLEN MEDIA

Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

Fallen Media makes the most bingeable short form content on social

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR, a New York PR agency that creates campaigns that delight audiences and attract their attention, has been appointed to work with Fallen Media, a social content studio focused on partnering with creators to develop the most bingeable short-form stories and dedicated communities across the platforms Gen-Z loves most.

Fallen Media works with TikTok stars such as:

They've also helped well-known brands such as Kum & Go and Manscaped launch campaigns on TikTok. Just one piece of content created on behalf of convenience-store chain Kum & Go generated more than 3.2 million views, 9k hours watched, and 260k likes. Fallen Media has also been instrumental in the success of the client's irreverent Twitter feed, which has 66k followers to date.

Some of the agency's key work includes Genies, Opensea, nWay and more.

"The team is excited to work alongside Fallen Media to help them gain exposure for their achievements around helping gen z creators monetize and change their TikTok assets into real businesses. Fallen Media empowers creators who develop the most binge-able short-form content and are on the forefront of a new age of media," said Mike Paffmann, Virgo PR CEO.

For more information on the partnership or to see more of Virgo PR's work, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/.

About VirgoPR

VirgoPR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

Media Contact: Mike Paffmann, mikep@virgo-pr.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgo-pr-named-agency-of-record-for-fallen-media-301508189.html

SOURCE VirgoPR

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire.