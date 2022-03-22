VIRGO PR NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR FALLEN MEDIA

Fallen Media makes the most bingeable short form content on social

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR, a New York PR agency that creates campaigns that delight audiences and attract their attention, has been appointed to work with Fallen Media, a social content studio focused on partnering with creators to develop the most bingeable short-form stories and dedicated communities across the platforms Gen-Z loves most.

Fallen Media works with TikTok stars such as:

Davis Burleson , @whatspoppinshow - https://tiktok.com/@whatspoppinshow?lang=en ( 1.8M Followers) - Interviewing strangers on the street asking questions about everything from reality TV, food, outfits, and popular topics .

Tucker Lindgren @biggtugg- https://www.tiktok.com/@bigtugg?lang=en ( 843.2K Followers) is a content creator and also the host of @_downbadpatrol - https://www.tiktok.com/@_downbadpatrol?lang=en , a platform he uses to share fun content and create short clips and live streams.

Zach Sage , @whatsyourproblemshow- https://tiktok.com/@whatsyourproblemshow?lang=en ( 1M Followers) Asking random people around cities their current problems and their replies range from small to larger topics and discussing them.

Noel Doherty , @collegecribs- https://tiktok.com/@collegecribs?lang=en Touring college students' dorms and homes and rating their rooms publicly with "red" and "green" flags based on if the items in their home are a necessity.

They've also helped well-known brands such as Kum & Go and Manscaped launch campaigns on TikTok. Just one piece of content created on behalf of convenience-store chain Kum & Go generated more than 3.2 million views, 9k hours watched, and 260k likes. Fallen Media has also been instrumental in the success of the client's irreverent Twitter feed, which has 66k followers to date.

Some of the agency's key work includes Genies, Opensea, nWay and more.

"The team is excited to work alongside Fallen Media to help them gain exposure for their achievements around helping gen z creators monetize and change their TikTok assets into real businesses. Fallen Media empowers creators who develop the most binge-able short-form content and are on the forefront of a new age of media," said Mike Paffmann, Virgo PR CEO.

