Spring into Travel with Ease at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring begins to bloom and the sun lingers a bit longer each day, Visit Myrtle Beach strives to make it easy for travelers of all interests, ages and abilities to take a much-needed getaway. Dubbed "America's Favorite Beach," Myrtle Beach, S.C. has been a staple destination for spring travel since the 1930s, and this season is a particularly exciting time to visit. With 60 miles of breathtaking Atlantic coastline and a variety of brand-new attractions and accommodations – there's truly something for everyone to enjoy.

"Spring is such a beautiful season here, and we want every traveler to feel like they belong at The Beach," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Whether it's a large family, solo travel or a couples retreat, Myrtle Beach is a top-tier destination that makes planning your spring getaway easy and affordable."

Here are six great reasons to plan a spring trip to Myrtle Beach:

Get here fast

Myrtle Beach's accessible location makes it easy to plan a road trip from the East Coast, South or Midwest. Major cities like New Jersey, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Memphis and Jackson are all less than a 12-hour drive from The Beach. In fact, nearly 50% of the U.S. population is located within a day's drive. For those who prefer to travel by air, the Myrtle Beach International Airport was named the "2021 Best Small Airport" in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards – offering 50 nonstop destinations and an expanded list of new seasonal and year-round flights. Not to mention, it's conveniently located one mile from the ocean!

Choose your own adventure

Planning a vacation is a breeze when there are endless ways to tailor your trip to fit your interests. From beach bums to adrenaline junkies, large families to solo travelers, everyone can choose their own adventure at The Beach this spring. Visitors looking for some peaceful time in the sunshine will enjoy one of our 90+ golf courses or spend the day strolling through the award-winning Brookgreen Gardens. While families may prefer a lighter game at one of our 50+ minigolf courses, or dive into a little "edu-tainment" at the popular WonderWorks, Hollywood Wax Museum or Ripley's Aquarium. The opportunities are abundant!

Feel supported and welcomed

Traveling can be a challenge if you or a loved one is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, that's why Visit Myrtle Beach teamed up with locally-based Champion Autism Network (CAN) and dozens of community partners to create a welcoming, inclusive and sensory-friendly beach experience for everyone. In fact, Surfside Beach, located on the southern end of the Myrtle Beach area, was named the first "Autism-friendly travel destination" in 2016.

Travelers can feel supported knowing the destination has implemented a variety of community programs, like Project Lifesaver, to help protect visitors who may wander off, as well as trained staff at participating attractions and restaurants who are taught how to prevent and support visitors experiencing sensory overload with understanding and compassion.

Explore something new

Myrtle Beach keeps travelers coming back for more with new and updated attractions and accommodations open this spring. A few must-see attractions include the Landmark Resort Waterpark, which boasts a 9,800-square-foot facility with three 40-foot-tall slides and The Hangout, a lively gathering space located at Broadway at the Beach with unique entertainment, dancing, contests, sand piles and courtyard games.

When it comes to lodging, visitors will love the dual-branded Springhill Suites and Courtyard Marriott coming to Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard in April, as well as the newly renovated hotel BLUE with $1 million worth of updates, including in-suite kitchen and balcony upgrades, new furnishings and elevator car improvements.

Celebrate with seasonal events

The Myrtle Beach area offers an exciting calendar of events year after year that will keep even the most active visitors busy – and this spring is no exception. The annual Food Truck Festival April 1-3 is a can't-miss occasion with an impressive lineup of local live music, craft beer and of course, food trucks offering every type of food you can imagine. Local farmer's markets are also back in season and popping up all along the Grand Stand with fresh, locally-grown produce available every weekend in the spring.

In late April (23-24), the beloved Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild will host its 50th anniversary of Art in the Park. The event features more than 50 artists from across the East Coast and the local Myrtle Beach area. Attendees will enjoy strolling through Valor Park at Market Common as they admire paintings, woodworking, photography, pottery, glass, jewelry and so much more.

Make the most of your vacation budget

Planning a spring getaway doesn't have to break the bank. Myrtle Beach offers an unbeatable value for every traveler, with affordable prices on high-end lodging, dining and attraction options. Not to mention, an impressive list of seasonal deals at some of the area's top locales. From the beachside grill to fine dining, visitors will appreciate more than 1,800 restaurant options at The Beach designed to fit every price range. Additionally, as gas prices continue to drive conversation, visitors will find that Myrtle Beach stands out as a convenient destination worth the trip!

For more information and ways to save on spring travel at The Beach, visit the Myrtle Beach Spring Vacation Guide on our website.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

