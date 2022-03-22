Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Attorney Recognized Among Top Young Texas Litigators

Houston's Erin Bullard earns spot in 2022 Texas Rising Stars legal listing

HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erin Bullard , a trial lawyer with Houston-based Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP , has earned a place among the state's top young civil litigators in the 2022 edition of the Texas Rising Stars legal guide.

Rising Stars recognizes the state's most accomplished attorneys age 40 or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. This is Ms. Bullard's second selection to the listing based on her civil litigation work on behalf of plaintiffs.

Recognition is based on lawyer nominations, peer review and independent research, and includes no more than 2.5 percent of eligible lawyers. Rising Stars is a companion to the prestigious Super Lawyers guide to the top attorneys in the state. The Super Lawyers rating service is part of Thomson Reuters.

"Clients love Erin because she focuses on the real issues. She has excellent judgment and resolves cases and matters quickly and effectively," said firm founder David Bissinger .

Ms. Bullard represents corporate clients and individuals in a wide range of complex civil litigation, including claims involving covenants not to compete, trade secrets, financial fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, fraudulent transfer, and negligence.

She earned her law degree from Texas A&M University School of Law and holds a Master of Laws degree in Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Law from the University of Houston Law Center.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit https://www.bowslaw.com .

