Pixelmax and Hadean are collaborating to develop highly scalable, interactive multiplayer experiences in the metaverse

LONDON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech startup Hadean are working with PixelMax to develop highly scalable multiplayer experiences within bespoke and interactive 3D virtual worlds.

As the next generation of the internet, the metaverse will flourish as we make these experiences as open to as many people as possible, but legacy infrastructure is causing restrictions as to what's possible in virtual worlds. Together, Hadean and PixelMax are reimagining virtual experiences through scalable, distributed technology to realise the vision of web 3.0.

Increasing the number of concurrent users and the complexity of interaction will create a higher quality of virtual experience, transforming virtual workplaces, events and even training environments.

Speaking on the project, Hadean CEO Craig Beddis stated "We're thrilled to be working with PixelMax to offer new online 3D experiences. By combining cutting edge tech, together we are removing the architectural limitations that historically have held back online virtual worlds. With greater interactivity and a higher number of connected participants, we're unlocking vast potential in what's possible.

Andy Sands of PixelMax continued, "Our platforms have a mutually beneficial relationship, where we're excited to leverage Hadean's tech to add to the ever increasing functionality in our clients worlds; and similarly our work will shape and contribute to the future development of the Hadean product stack. Together, we're unlocking the wealth of opportunity that is available with more complex online interaction. From immersive workspaces, digital community creation and virtual events, to production line digital twins and data visualisation, the infrastructure being created by our two companies will give the ultimate foundation for any virtual system you want."

Founded in 2015, Hadean are a venture backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform provides the foundations of web 3.0 applications for the metaverse, enterprise organisations and the defence sector. Customers include CAE, Microsoft, Minecraft, the Francis Crick Institute and PixelMax. Visit: hadean.com

Founded in 2019, PixelMax is acutely focused on changing the way we engage, connect and interact digitally.

PixelMax has created an enterprise version of the metaverse that allows brands to own their own space and create an experience like no other. Their immersive 3D worlds are designed to bring communities and partners together, whether that's to deliver an enlightening training experience, showcase products, solve the hybrid working challenge or host jaw dropping events. They offer engaging spaces, with unrivalled quality, that are fully scalable.

