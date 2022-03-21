Fidelis Cybersecurity appoints Cameron Pforr as President

BETHESDA, Md., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Fidelis Cybersecurity, a portfolio company of Skyview Capital, has appointed Cameron Pforr as President, replacing CEO Anup Gosh to lead Fidelis during a period of unprecedented and transformational growth.

Cameron, having formerly served successfully as Fidelis CFO for the past two years, has extensive experience in scaling SaaS platform companies and cybersecurity organizations. He has led several tech luminaries such as Whiptail and its successful exit to Cisco and Permabit which was ultimately acquired by Red Hat. In addition to promoting Cameron, Fidelis also recently hired Eric Moseman as Chief Revenue Officer in January 2022. Eric has held senior executive sales and revenue growth roles at several SaaS companies such as Workday, Central Eyes, Attain and First Advantage. Cameron and Eric look forward to continuing their work at the company to exponentially scale Fidelis within the robust XDR space.

Fidelis Cybersecurity is the industry innovator in Active eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions trusted by Fortune 100 firms and government organizations worldwide. Most recently, Fidelis announced 34 new accounts and over $30 million in sales in its 2nd half fiscal year-end, fueled by Fidelis Elevate®, its Active XDR platform. The Fidelis footprint continues to show impressive growth across US Commercial, US Military Services, Federal Agencies, and Eastern Europe.

In his newly appointed role, Cameron will report to the Fidelis board of directors. "I want to congratulate Cameron in his new role and am excited for the next phase of growth for Fidelis. Fidelis has been at the forefront of technology innovation and will continue to defend enterprises and our client networks vigorously. We are building a company to address the ever-evolving needs and challenging environment of our customers globally," said Alex Soltani, Chairman and CEO of Skyview Capital. "Cameron's impressive track record, depth of operational experience and excitement about accelerating meaningful growth of the business makes him an ideal leader for Fidelis. Finally, I would like to personally thank Anup for his contributions during his tenure as CEO of Fidelis."

Cameron Pforr stated "I would like to thank Alex, the Fidelis board, our employees and most importantly our clients for having the faith in me to lead Fidelis through its next phase of growth. We are looking forward to Q1 being the strongest quarter in the company's history and continuing that momentum throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond."

About Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc.

Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc. is widely recognized as the industry innovator in Active XDR and proactive cyber defense solutions, safeguards modern IT environments with unparalleled detection, deception, response, cloud security, and compliance capabilities. We offer full visibility across hybrid environments via deep, dynamic asset discovery, multi-faceted context, and risk assessment. These features help minimize attackable surface areas, automate exposure prevention, threat detection, and incident response, and provide the context, accuracy, speed, and portability security professionals need to find and neutralize adversaries earlier in the attack lifecycle. Fidelis is dedicated to helping clients become stronger and more secure. Fidelis is trusted by many top commercial, enterprise, and government agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fidelissecurity.com.

Fidelis Cybersecurity is a portfolio company of Skyview Capital.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Skyview Capital LLC

Jeff White

Managing Director, Business Development

jwhite@skyviewcapital.com

310-273-6000

View original content:

SOURCE Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc.