USA Digital Offers Robust UCaaS Solution

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Digital Communications, Inc. (USAD), a national voice and data services provider, announces the introduction of OmniCaaS, a cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) that delivers a complete voice and collaboration solution in one powerful platform.

OmniCaaS users have a robust set of tools such as voice and video calling, messaging, texting, conferencing, and desktop sharing, all anchored to a full-featured cloud-based PBX. Additionally, the extensive Application Programming Interface (API) library allows for easy integration with other business data sources like CRM, email, or MS Teams. OmniCaaS can direct your voice and data across multiple devices; desktop, mobile, and tablet to connect to your diverse, mobile and 'always available' workforce. Transform your customers' experience, increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve business outcomes with a cohesive communications platform.

OmniCaaS rides on USAD's reliable, geo-redundant network with extensive global coverage and high-quality voice services. As a proven and trusted provider for more than 20 years, USAD is committed to delivering innovative communications solutions to help customers grow their businesses.

"Our technology enables businesses to streamline operations by combining collaboration, voice, and data services into a single unified communications solution," said Richard Costello, President of USAD. "With OmniCaaS, USAD manages the complexity of business communications and collaborations, so customers can focus on their business objectives. OmniCaaS has been welcomed by our customers who are already familiar with USAD's white-glove service, our depth of engineering abilities, and our problem-solving skills that make your business run more smoothly."

For more than 20 years, USA Digital (USAD) has been a trusted partner in delivering data and voice solutions across our fully redundant and owned network. Customers include finance, healthcare, insurance, SMB and large enterprises. USAD is also a wholesale provider to other carriers. In addition to highly reliable voice delivery, USAD provides Internet, SD-WAN, MPLS, TDoS, voice biometrics, recording, and fraud prevention services. OmniCaaS rounds out the single source solution set to improve your business outcomes. To learn more about USAD, visit www.usad.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

