Tim Hortons Accelerating Global Growth with Plans to Launch in India in 2022

The first Tims restaurant in India is set to open in New Delhi and there are plans to launch over 300 locations across the country over the next 10 years.





Tim Hortons currently has over 5,100 restaurants across 13 countries and growing, including in the United States , Mexico , Spain , the United Kingdom , across the Middle East , China , Thailand and the Philippines .





The latest Tims expansion plans for the United States were announced recently, with Tim Hortons restaurants set to open in Texas later this year.

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tim Hortons is proud to be introducing another global market to Canada's favourite coffee.

Tim Hortons will launch in India later this year as part of an exclusive agreement with a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners. The first restaurant is set to open in New Delhi and there are plans to launch over 300 locations across the country over the next 10 years.

With this launch, India will become the fourth country in the Asia Pacific region where Tim Hortons is serving its iconic coffee and treats, including a growing presence in China where there are over 400 Tims restaurants. Tim Hortons can also be found in the United States, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, across the Middle East, Thailand and the Philippines.

No matter where they are in the world, Tim Hortons restaurants proudly reflect their Canadian roots with design elements like the Maple Leaf, red plaid and hockey sticks. Tims restaurants globally also serve original Canadian classics like Double Double™ coffees and Timbits™ donuts, along with local flavours that are unique to each market.

"India is one of the world's fastest growing markets for coffee and tea retail chains and Tims is thrilled to be opening there soon," said David Shear, President of RBI International, the parent company of Tim Hortons.

"We're committed to serving India the premium quality coffee and delicious foods that Tims fans in Canada and around the world love," said Shear. "This launch in India is another critical step in our continuing international expansion plans."

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with more than $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick-service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees, and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca



