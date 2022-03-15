SkillStorm Joins AWS Training Partner Program to Help Organizations Accelerate Their Journey to the Cloud; Building a Custom-Trained Pipeline of AWS Certified Cloud Engineers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillStorm, a leader in cloud technology services that deploys specialized teams of U.S. tech talent to its Fortune 500 clients, announced it has joined the AWS Training Partner (ATP) Program. The ATP program enables AWS Authorized Instructors to deliver training developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which helps SkillStorm clients accelerate their journey to the cloud by providing an exclusive pipeline of custom-trained and certified cloud engineers at scale through its Hire, Train, Deploy ("HTD") and Upskilling Programs.

As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. Research shows that 85% of organizations report a need for employees with cloud expertise.

"Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS skills," said Maureen Lonergan, Vice President, AWS Training and Certification at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "AWS Training and Certification, along with our ATPs like SkillStorm, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of AWS. AWS Training and Certification teaches in-demand cloud skills and best practices, and helps learners prepare for AWS Certification exams so they can advance their careers and transform their organizations."

"We are delighted to become an authorized ATP as we rapidly scale a pipeline of elite cloud engineers in North America through our HTD program," said Joe Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer at SkillStorm. "Our expanding client base has an insatiable demand for high-performing cloud engineers, DevOps, DevSecOps, and Cyber Security Professionals. As an ATP, we will accelerate growth across our HTD and U.S. Department of Labor-registered IT Apprenticeship programs, providing our clients with an exclusive pipeline of certified professionals today, many of whom will become tomorrow's tech leaders."

SkillStorm is helping close the cloud skills gap by investing in creating a workforce that is custom trained to meet the dynamic needs of its clients across the U.S. SkillStorm's workforce and talent development platform provides college graduates, transitioning service members, and military veterans with specialized training tailored to the specific needs of SkillStorm's clients, preparing these newly-certified professionals to easily integrate with experienced teams and have an immediate impact.

"SkillStorm provides us with outstanding tech talent, custom trained and industry certified to meet the specific project needs of our organization and the clients we serve," said James Galang, Director of Operations at Sky Solutions. "I am excited to see SkillStorm become an AWS Training Partner and the prospect of working with SkillStorm to onboard cloud engineers to support our growing client demand".

As a leader in cloud technology training, SkillStorm works closely with its clients on upskilling and retention strategies. SkillStorm's Accelerator program helps organizations assess and identify a team's readiness for upskilling and then designs and implements tailored training programs to support digital and business goals. Mitchell concluded, "We're not only creating new talent for the world's best companies, but also helping them retool their current workforce to support their digital and workforce transformation initiatives."

About SkillStorm

Founded in 2002, SkillStorm was built on the mission of accelerating careers in high-demand technologies. We create Stormers, the world's most elite developers. We hire, train, and deploy Stormers from all backgrounds and experience levels in today's in-demand technologies such as Salesforce, PEGA, ServiceNow, and Appian. We are committed to hiring and training college graduates and veterans for high-growth technology careers with our Fortune 100 clients. Through these dedicated efforts, we provide our clients with an exclusive pipeline of high-quality, U.S.-based tech talent that is custom trained with the skills required to support our clients' critical technology initiatives. As a flexible technology workforce partner, we provide fully formed tech teams at any level of experience, skill sets, and clearance. Stormers are deployed either at the client's sites or at our U.S.-based delivery centers.

