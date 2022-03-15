Shoreline Biosciences Appoints Robert Hollingsworth, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and macrophage platforms (iMACs), today announced the appointment of Robert Hollingsworth, Ph.D., as its Chief Scientific Officer.

"I am thrilled to welcome Bob as Chief Scientific Officer of Shoreline. Bob is a proven R&D oncology leader with more than twenty-five years of experience in both small and large organizations and has advanced multiple programs to clinical development across a broad range of therapeutic modalities," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to Bob driving innovation across our iNK and iMACs platforms through his deep understanding of cancer biology and cell-based immunotherapies and helping us further enhance our technologies and advance our pipeline toward the clinic."

Dr. Hollingsworth joins Shoreline from Pfizer, Inc., where he served as Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics. While at Pfizer, Dr. Hollingsworth led a large oncology research team who successfully advanced five programs into clinical development and implemented several innovative new therapeutic approaches. Prior to Pfizer, he was Senior Director, Oncology Research at MedImmune where he led and advanced a large portfolio of more than twenty programs, including CAR-T programs partnered with Juno Therapeutics and the National Cancer Institute, and contributed to the approval of durvalumab (IMFINZI®). Before that, he held several R&D positions of increasing responsibility at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Pharmacia and Upjohn.

Dr. Hollingsworth is a decorated scientist with several prestigious awards and honors including the GSK Great Science Award, given to the top R&D scientist each year, and a Research Excellence Team Award at Pfizer for developing an innovative new therapy. Dr. Hollingsworth has published over 50 papers, co-authored over 200 abstracts presented at scientific meetings, and is a co-inventor on over 15 awarded patents. He received a B.A. in Biology and Physics from the University of California, Berkeley, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry, Biophysics, and Genetics from the University of Colorado, and was an American Cancer Society Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas Institute of Biotechnology in San Antonio, Texas.

"I am very excited to join Shoreline at a time when the company is starting to demonstrate the potential of its iNK and iMACs technology platforms and is preparing for its next steps as a clinical-stage company," added Dr. Hollingsworth. "I believe that Shoreline is positioned to be a category leader that will disrupt the cell immunotherapy field, and I look forward to creating meaningful new therapies to significantly improve the lives of patients with cancer."

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and iPSC-derived macrophage platforms (iMACs). The company's iNK and iMACs platforms are built on a deep understanding of iPSC differentiation, immune cell biology and genetic engineering that enable the development of specific effector cell types, including NK cells and macrophages as allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cellular immunotherapies designed for durability, scalability, safety and efficacy. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of programs towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partners, Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global pharmaceutical company. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, please visit https://shorelinebio.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Shoreline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shoreline Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shoreline Biosciences, Inc.