ROKIT Healthcare's Latest Paper About Its AI Technology Has Been Accepted to CVPR 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKIT Healthcare, a global hyper-personalized organ regeneration company, announced on March 7th that its paper about the "AI and 3D bioprinting convergence technology for regenerative treatments" has been accepted to 2022 IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR).

CVPR is a premier international conference co-hosted by the IEEE and the International Computer Vision Foundation (CVF) since 1983, and is one of the most prestigious venues in computer vision and artificial intelligence with an impact score of 45.17. It is also ranked fourth following Nature, NEJM and Science journals on Google Scholar's top publications.

The accepted paper is "Generating 3D Bio-Printable Patches Using Round Segmentation and Reconstruction to Treat Diabetic Foot Ulcers," which remotely creates a 3D model patch from a single photo for wound regeneration using deep learning techniques. ROKIT has explained that this achievement will open a new era of the world's first AI-powered wound regeneration.

Han Joo Chae, a chief AI officer and vice president, said, "Recently, solving real-world problems applying machine learning techniques is a big topic and ROKIT's convergence technology has been recognized worldwide in regenerating chronic wounds." He also added, "As our technology allows consistent and high-quality treatment anywhere in the world, we expect to relieve the pain of patients in medically underserved areas in the future.

ROKIT has recently been recognized for its full-fledged research results in the global market; a paper on preclinical cartilage regeneration conducted by Harvard Medical School has been published in the International Journal of Molecular Science (SCI journal, IF: 5.9).

The company is also speeding up its development of global markets by obtaining global certification and medical device registration of the treatment kits for 3D bioprinters. Last month, the U.S. FDA Class 1 registration of "Dr. INVIVO Scaffold KIT," which is used for skin and cartilage regeneration, was completed, and this month, it is submitting an FDA track for "Dr. INVIVO Regen KIT," a fat micronizing tool.

ROKIT has recently added new global contracts such as in Brazil, Thailand, and the Philippines and has signed cumulative distribution contracts worth more than 1.6B USD from November 2020 to the present. The company is also preparing for the future by launching the world's first organ regeneration device with decellularization and recellularization capabilities last month. ROKIT is preparing for pre-IPO funding, sales growth, and technical documentations to re-challenge the company listing soon.

