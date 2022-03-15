Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard Opens First Casino Location in Rivers Casino Philadelphia on March 20

New Rita's Casino Shop is Part of Brand's Expansion Strategy to Open in Non-traditional Locations

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, will open its first casino shop at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia, located at 1001 N Delaware Ave, on March 20. The milestone opening is part of Rita's ongoing strategy to expand into non-traditional locations.

The Rita's opening at Rivers Casino Philadelphia will be unveiled during the casino's St Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration. Casino guests stopping on March 20 by will get to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rita's First Day of Spring promotion with a twist on its famous free Italian Ice giveaway. To participate, casino guests must download the Rita's new mobile app by March 20 to receive their First Day of Spring free Ice offer. All app users will receive one free First Day of Spring Ice offer within their app account on March 20 that can be used one time over the period of a week, between March 20 – 27.

"As a Philly favorite, we're excited to open within Rivers Casino Philadelphia to create more opportunities for guests to experience Rita's, especially in a non-traditional, entertainment-filled atmosphere like a casino," said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "The Rita's model lends itself well to compact, high-volume spaces, so we expect this new shop will be a positive addition to the casino's food lineup and a big hit with guests."

While this opening marks Rita's first entrance into casinos, this location will join a variety of existing non-traditional units in theme parks and stadiums, and Rita's first airport location coming soon. The location and build out flexibility of the brand is attracting new sites and even new franchisees, plus it's creating more opportunity for existing franchisees opting to purchase and expand their existing brick and mortar shops with other non-traditional options, like mobile food trucks and trailers. Due to all the new developments, the Rita's team is further streamlining processes to support a superior non-traditional performance.

"As Philly's first casino, we're thrilled to be the first casino to feature Rita's Italian Ice," said Justin Moore, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. "The first day of spring is the perfect time to bring together two of Philadelphia's most recognizable brands. We can't wait for guests to enjoy frozen treats all year long."

Those that may not be familiar with the brand will come to love Rita's refreshing Italian Ice, Gelatis, Concretes, Milkshakes and creamy Frozen Custard. Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily and available in a rotating daily selection from over 90 flavors.

"Our expansion across non-traditional spaces is just another way we're able to be a footnote in moments that people will remember for a lifetime – like when they went to see their favorite sports team or 'hit it big' at the casino," explained Chadwick. "With this entrance into casinos, we hope to introduce the brand to others that may not have visited Rita's, and have Rivers Casino Philadelphia be a success story to spur future non-traditional growth."

In addition to non-traditional franchise growth, Rita's is actively looking for additional brick and mortar franchisees to help develop the brand across the country for expansion. The brand is seeking to partner with hands-on entrepreneurs who are passionate about the brand, their community and are motivated to grow. Previous restaurant experience is a bonus, but not a necessity.

