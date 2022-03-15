PCNY and NYSAP Celebrate Final Ratification of Largest Labor Merger in Generations

Vote to merge passes by unanimous consent in support of fight to protect New Yorkers and defend victims' rights against criminals-first activist legislation

ALBANY, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by two membership votes passing by unanimous consent and final ratification approved by the State of New York, the Police Conference of New York and the New York State Association of PBAs proudly announce the largest labor merger in generations.

Under the merger, the Police Conference of New York now represents nearly 50,000 professional law enforcement officers across the state fighting to make sure that when you call 911 for help that an officer can respond promptly, professionally, and with the ability to protect you and your family.

"Police in New York are proud to have broad support from our communities," stated PCNY President Richard Wells. "Our commitment to protecting the rights of victims is now even stronger under this once-in-a-generation merger of two great houses of labor."

In 2021, the Police Conference of New York and the New York State Association of PBAs worked together to rally the support of New Yorkers from Schenectady to Yonkers, from the City of Ithaca and across Suffolk County against the anti-victims and criminals first legislation known as Senate Bill 6615. Together, the two organizations led the charge for a safe New York and delivered over 1.3 million constitute communications to the New York assembly and senate stopping the criminal friendly, criminals first bill from becoming law.

"It was that unified front of labor that rallied our memberships to merge," stated Michael O'Meara, former NYSAP President and now Executive Director of the PCNY. "We all saw the need to stand up and protect victims. With this merger of our two unions, we can stand up even stronger and louder in our fight to keep New York safe."

With nearly a century of service to the residents of New York, PNCY looks forward to standing on the line of justice and doing everything in our power to protect victims from crime and criminals-first legislation for a safe New York.

Contact: Richard Wells, President, PCNY, 518-463-3283, info@pcny.org.

