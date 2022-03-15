Footwear Brand, Birdies, Debuts What Are You Running? Campaign featuring Activist, Blair Imani and Interior Designer, Brigette Romanek

Timed to the Introduction of their First-Ever Lace-Ups, the Cardinal and Roadrunner Sneaker Styles, Birdies Campaign Celebrates Badass Women who are Running Their Worlds with Soul & Style

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Birdies , the female-founded, direct-to-consumer footwear brand out of San Francisco, has introduced their first integrated brand campaign, What Are You Running? featuring activist and author, Blair Imani and celebrity interior designer, Brigette Romanek . Timed to the introduction of the brand's latest sneaker collection and first-ever lace-up style, the campaign celebrates the fashion sneaker's essential place in the everyday hustle of a woman. Featuring two women who are running their respective games, the campaign highlights the uniquely dynamic journey of a Woman In Charge, and their need for both style and comfort as they chase the dream and change the game. Debuting on their digital marketing channels and in-store, the campaign features Imani and Romanek, sporting styles from the collection in the environments where they hold their power. In support of the campaign, renowned celebrity stylist, Sophie Lopez will create a style guide for the brand that includes tips and inspiration on styling the new sneaker collection.

"Prior to creating Birdies, Marisa and I were on separate but similar paths, running our own households and businesses, putting our best foot forward even when the endgame wasn't obvious. That is the very essence of this campaign: embracing the unique journeys that take us places we could've never imagined," said Birdies Co-Founder & CEO, Bianca Gates. "Our partners embody our mission to support and uplift women and we are thrilled to feature them in this campaign and celebrate their remarkable journeys!"

Blair Imani is an award-winning educator, historian and author known for her LA Times Bestselling book Read This To Get Smarter. She centers her work on making the world a better place through education and amplifying voices– she runs the tough, but important conversations. Brigette Romanek is one of the most sought after interior designers with a star studded clientele list. Having been featured in Architectural Digest's "AD 100" four years in a row and frequently featured in the top design publications, citing her fresh and unexpected approach to design, Romanek infuses her passion and experience to truly run the interior design space. Alongside Imani and Romanek are Meg Resnikoff and Lauren Houseman who will also bring the What Are You Running? campaign to life.

"Birdies is a mission driven lifestyle brand that believes that supporting, uplifting and championing women is our fastest way forward to a brighter future," said Birdies Co-Founder & President, Marisa Sharkey. "With this campaign we are doing just that: highlighting inspiring women who've reached incredible heights, and encouraging all women to celebrate and enjoy their journey to the top."

Available now on Birdies.com and in-store, the Roadrunner ($130), is a sporty, retro-inspired silhouette made in premium leather, nylon and suede across five colors ways–rosette, terrain, ultramarine, siren and citron, while the Cardinal ($140), is a chic, traditional court sneaker made in premium leather and suede in five colorways– ice, mica, seashell, white and blush.

About Birdies

In 2015, Birdies founders Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey knew they had a great idea: a line of stylish, comfortable slippers designed for entertaining at home. What they didn't know, however, was that Birdies fans would wear their favorite pair more and more places, from work meetings to weekend getaways. So the San Francisco-based duo extended their original slipper to a whole family of flats, slip-ons, and sneakers designed to take women everywhere. Today, Birdies is a direct-to-consumer brand that promises comfort, style and versatility in every shoe we hatch. We're on a mission to support women+ on all kinds of journeys, and we make good on our word through product collaborations, charitable giving, and responsible actions.

