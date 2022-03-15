Ethisphere Announces Frontera As One Of The 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies For The Second Consecutive Time

Recognition Honours Companies Demonstrating Exceptional Leadership And A Commitment To Business Integrity Through Best-In-Class Ethics, Compliance, And Governance Practices

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies. Frontera has been recognized for the second straight year and is the only honouree in the Oil and Gas, Renewables category. In 2022, 136 honourees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 46 industries.

Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, Frontera commented:

"We are very proud to be recognized, for the second consecutive year, as one of the 2022 most ethical companies in the world by Ethisphere. Frontera's board, management and employees live the Company's values every day. Frontera is committed to conducting its business in a safe, ethical and socially responsible manner, promoting the development of our communities, working in harmony with the environment, and generating long-term value for our stakeholders."

Luz María Zea, Chief Compliance Officer, Frontera commented:

"At Frontera, doing business ethically is a reflection of our corporate values and our culture of integrity. We seek to go one step forward, to be integrity influencers for our stakeholders and in the territories where we operate."

Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere Chief Executive Officer commented:

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change. We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honourees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Frontera Energy for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere's 2022 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points over the past five calendar years.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honourees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees .

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 34 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com .

