CASETiFY Celebrates Hogwarts with an Enchanting Wizarding World Inspired Collection

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CASETiFY announced a special partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, revealing a brilliant collection inspired by the beloved Wizarding World. The marketing campaign, kicking off today, will star famed actor Tom Felton who played the infamous Draco Malfoy in the films. Fans all over the world can sign up now for priority access to shop the collection on launch day, Mar 31, by visiting casetify.com .

The highly anticipated release introduces customizable Wizarding World’s tech accessories. (PRNewswire)

CASETiFY invites fans to get adventure-ready by grabbing their personalized gear from the new Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection. Available online and in CASETiFY stores, customers can explore new protective phone cases inspired by iconic early Hogwarts experiences, including Harry's first interaction with the Mirror of Erised (available exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app), his very first broomstick, and his epic battle with the Basilisk in the Chamber of Secrets. Fans can discover their house with the new Leather Case lineup, featuring the house colors and crests of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. The partnership will also introduce CASETiFY's first Lenticular Case—engineered to capture the magical qualities of the wizarding world through "moving photos." When tilted from side to side, the new Lenticular Case will reveal the Marauder's Map to its owner. Designs will be available on a range of CASETiFY's signature styles—with custom options made for the ultra-durable Impact Case series, Reflective-Plate Material Cases, Compostable Cases, and the Impact Crush series from the sustainable Re/CASETiFY Collection, retailing for $40 USD and up. Phone cases are compatible with a range of iPhone device sizes, including the newest iPhone 13 series, as well as select Samsung models.

"The Harry Potter series holds a special place in so many of our hearts, and we're excited to bring the magic to our community's hands with a uniquely creative collection of high-quality accessories," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "This collection will spark memories of all your favorite Harry Potter adventures with designs that are nothing short of magical."

To complement the exclusive phone case collection, fans can shop a full accessory lineup with matching gear for all their devices, including Apple Watches, AirPods and AirPods Pro. Modeled after the fastest and smallest ball in the game of Quidditch, customers can enjoy a highly-designed 3D Golden Snitch Airpods Case, complete with the inscription "I Open At The Close." To dress every student's tech in full house colors, fans can also shop a limited-edition collection of classic AirPods cases and Apple Watch bands—in addition to the new Beaded Phone Strap, a trendy hands-free accessory decorated with house colors and mascot charms. Accessories in the collection are available in limited quantities and retail for $35 USD and up.

To learn more about the collection and all CASETiFY Co-Lab launches, visit online and download the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store). For updates on all things CASETiFY, follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

